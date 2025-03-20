Goldberg willing to face 3-time World Heavyweight Champion in his retirement match

Goldberg recently opened up about a potential blockbuster clash against a major name with whom he has never stepped inside the ring with. The former Universal Champion stated that he would love to have a dream match with John Cena.

Ad

While fans have been buzzing with Cena's retirement tour, Goldberg's final match is also slated to go down sometime this year. Though it would have been great to see him hang up his boots at WrestleMania 41, with the show merely weeks away, there's little to no chance he'll compete at the event. However, no matter when the WCW legend's retirement match takes place, it's sure to generate tons of buzz.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a recent chat with Ariel Helwani, Goldberg was quizzed about potential opponents for his final match before he walked away into the sunset. The WWE Hall of Famer was quick to mention John Cena, explaining how he had never crossed paths with the Leader of the Cenation in the business.

“I never got a chance to get my hand around Cena’s throat. That might have been cool. There are a lot of people I would have loved to have faced back in the day, but the fact is, what does that do for the business now? A lot of people don’t even remember me that watch wrestling right now. A lot of people don’t know me because they speak negatively of me. I think I was an innovator of sorts. There are a plethora (of people)." (H/T Fightful)

Ad

Goldberg on the timeline for his retirement match

Elsewhere in the same interview, Ariel Helwani asked Goldberg about the timeline for his final wrestling match. Though the former Universal Champion didn't provide a clear-cut answer, he assured that his stem cell treatment went well and that he would be cleared relatively soon.

"I don’t have any idea. I just know that I got stem cells five weeks and six days ago, and I’m cleared physically in a very short period of time. I think that the positives of the stem cell treatment were such a positive that it was worth me staying out of the gym for the longest period of time I ever have in my entire life."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when WWE will clear Goldberg for his retirement match, which is sure to take place at a marquee premium live event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback