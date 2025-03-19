Unfortunate update on Goldberg's retirement match

There has been an unfortunate update on Goldberg's WWE retirement match. The legend has not been seen on World Wrestling Entertainment television since his confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at Bad Blood 2024.

In an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show today, the veteran provided an update on his health. He noted that he had recently received stem cells, but has not been cleared to return to action yet. Helwani asked for a possible date for his retirement match, and the 58-year-old admitted that he had no idea when he could compete.

"I don’t have any idea. I just know that I got stem cells five weeks and six days ago, and I’m cleared physically in a very short period of time," he said.

Goldberg shared that the positives of undergoing stem cell treatment were worth his pause in training.

"I think that the positives of the stem cell treatment were such a positive that it was worth me staying out of the gym for the longest period of time I ever have in my entire life," he added. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

The WWE Hall of Famer has not competed in a match since he was defeated by Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Goldberg's son reveals what he told his father at WWE Bad Blood

Gage Goldberg recently revealed what he said to his father ahead of his confrontation with Gunther last year at WWE Bad Blood.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gage Goldberg admitted that he wasn't expecting anything to happen when Gunther first showed up. However, he then told his dad that he might want to confront the World Heavyweight Champion after The Ring General started talking trash about the Hall of Famer.

"I mean, when he [Gunther] first came out I wasn't expecting anything, and then he started saying all that, and then I'm like, 'Okay, okay,' and I started whispering to my dad, I'm like, 'You might wanna get in there and kick his a** or something like that.' But he got out there. He showed his presence, for sure, too. It was just like, 'Why are you calling him out?' I don't really know. I kinda wanna see my dad kick his a** now," he said. [6:08 – 6:36]

You can check out the interview below:

Goldberg revealed during his interview with Ariel Helwani that he would be open to facing Gunther in his WWE retirement match. It will be fascinating to see who he fights in his retirement match when he is medically cleared to compete in the ring.

