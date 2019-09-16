4 Things WWE made clear at Clash of Champions 2019

It was a solid show

Clash of Champions 2019 was a great show, with a number of exciting matches taking place all through the PPV. All the ten titles were defended at Spectrum Center, but only two belts changed hands. The show had some surprising moments that could alter the course of the storylines in the coming weeks.

The SmackDown Tag Team Titles changed hands, as The Revival defeated The New Day. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode overcame Brown Strowman and Seth Rollins, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles.

The highly anticipated RAW Women's Championship match was certainly the match of the night, as Becky Lynch managed to retain the title after attacking Sasha Banks. AJ Styles delivered a dominant performance, while Erick Rowan picked up a stunning victory over Roman Reigns with the help of Luke Harper.

Here are four things WWE made clear at Clash of Champions.

#4 Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks will have a long feud

Banks and Bayley in action

The first chapter of the rivalry between Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch started at Clash of Champions, and the match ended in Disqualification. Given both women had notable momentum before heading to Spectrum Center, the result was not unexpected. Although The Man lost the bout, she retained the RAW Women's Championship.

Without a doubt, the two Horsewomen stole the show at Clash of Champions. There were some intense moments in the match when it looked like the match could go either way. Lynch unintentionally hit the official with a steel chair and the match ended in disqualification. However, the two women had a gigantic brawl following the match.

One could expect a rematch at Hell in a Cell, and this will be a lengthy feud. We saw a long rivalry between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair last year, which helped Lynch in elevating her character. It will be interesting to see if The Man and The Boss face each other inside a steel cage at Hell in a Cell.

