4 Things WWE made clear on RAW this week (26th August 2019)

The Boss wrestled after a long time

WWE RAW took place in Louisiana this week and the Red Brand offered a decent episode and yet it failed to reach the expectations this week, even though the show had some good matches and promos.

Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode teamed up to win the Tag Team Turmoil match after defeating six other tag teams and as a result of their win, the duo will challenge Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions.

Two King of the Ring matches took place as Baron Corbin defeated The Miz while Ricochet pinned Drew McIntyre. The SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley defeated Nikki Cross in a singles match.

Elsewhere on the show, Sasha Banks returned to the squared circle after four months and defeated Natalya via submission while Cedric Alexander beat Cesaro to gain momentum before facing Samoa Joe in the quarter-final of King of the Ring. The main event, however, had a bizarre ending as AJ Styles retained the United States Championship after Braun Strowman was disqualified during the clash.

With a couple of weeks left for Clash of Champions, the storylines developed significantly on RAW this week and here are four things WWE made clear on RAW this week.

#4 Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are set to get the deserving push

A Tag Team Turmoil match took place on the Red Brand this week as a total of eight teams took part in this special segment. While an unusual alliance won the RAW Tag Team Titles last week, this episode followed a similar template as the new team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode won the Turmoil match.

The Viking Raiders and B-Team squared off first as the latter were eliminated. However, the Raiders were disqualified along with the former RAW Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

Roode and Ziggler were highly impressive this week as they defeated four other teams to become the number one contenders at Clash of Champions. The new alliance overcame Lucha House Party, The Revival, Hawkins and Ryder, and Heavy Machinery to earn the title shot.

Both Roode and Ziggler put up an exciting display as a new tag team. The two men are extremely dexterous in the squared circle and they are competent enough to dominate the tag team division. Considering Strowman will face his tag team partner Rollins on the same night, Ziggler and Roode will have a golden chance to win the twin Red Belts.

