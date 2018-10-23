4 Things WWE desperately needs to do after Roman Reigns' anouncement

Kevin Cooper FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.43K // 23 Oct 2018, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

As the Big Dog has made his heartbreaking exit, WWE now has to make some quick changes to make their product stay relevant

Though many of you people have cheered and booed Roman Reigns, you can't deny the fact that he should not have suffered his condition in the first place.

As earlier announced by former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, he is suffering from the disease leukemia, and because of this he has to relinquish his title, but it wasn't his retirement speech. However, it was a break from wrestling business for sometime until he comes back and regains his spot.

But as the Big Dog has made his heartbreaking exit, WWE now has to make some quick changes to make their product stay relevant.

So, today in the feature we are going to take a look at those things that WWE needs to do desperately.

#4 Crown a New Universal Champion

Due to Roman's announcement, WWE now needs to find a new Champ who can match the likes of Roman Reigns

From the day Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship, it was believed that his days as the champ would be longer than any other superstar. Luckily, he was defending the title successfully against the likes of the former champ, Finn Balor.

It was originally scheduled that Roman Reigns would be defending his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel. But due to Roman's announcement, WWE now needs to find a new Champ who can match the likes of Roman Reigns.

There are not too many options for the spot, but still, there are some stars who can match Reigns' popularity. The perfect option for that would be none other than Braun Strowman himself. As earlier announced by WWE, Strowman and Lesnar will fight each other at WWE Crown Jewel PPV to determine the new Universal Champion.

And I guess Strowman will now get the privilege to become the new Universal Champion as Lesnar is scheduled for his upcoming UFC fight against Daniel Cormier.

1 / 4 NEXT