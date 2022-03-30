4 things WWE NXT got right before TakeOver: Stand & Deliver: Imperium stand tall; Veteran enters title picture

The final match for the WWE NXT North American Championship Ladder Match qualifier was set to take place just days before TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Cameron Grimes, Roderick Strong, and A-Kid squared off to take the final spot in the match.

Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa left a steel chair with the dates of his NXT debut and final match at Stand & Deliver backstage. It looks like The Blackheart is ready to move on after a storied career.

A fan-favorite tag team reunited after Wendy Choo was attacked backstage. Meanwhile, Nikkita Lyons continued to impress the WWE Universe with her wrestling skills.

It was a good show that took several rivalries to their boiling points. Check out the four things WWE NXT got right on the episode before TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

#4. Imperium defeated LA Knight & MSK before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Imperium showed its dominance once again.

Imperium took on LA Knight & MSK a week before WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. A brawl broke out between the two sides while Imperium was making their entrance, and they fought all the way to the ring.

Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner tried to weaken Knight as Gunther watched on. The two teams kept the action going before Gunther tripped Nash Carter on the apron. The Million Dollar Superstar went after him, and the two men fought their way to the back.

In the ring, Imperium kept control and took out Wes Lee with a tag team maneuver to pick up the win. After the match, The Creed Brothers came out to have a face-off with their opponents for Stand & Deliver.

WWE made the right call by giving the established Imperium a win before TakeOver. The NXT Tag Team Champions have been doing a great job in recent months. The writers kept Gunther out of the match for the most part to protect him. He could look to roll over Knight on Saturday night.

#3. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen picked up the win over Legado del Fantasma

Legado del Fantasma could not take down their competition

Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde came out with Elektra Lopez for their match on WWE NXT. In a tag team match, the heels took on Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen.

Lopez tried to get involved in the contest, and Fallon Henley took her out. Meanwhile, Briggs pulled off an incredible spot by catching Wilde with a chokeslam during a 450 splash attempt.

The babyfaces hit a combination finisher to win after a fun contest. It was a good match that showcased the brand's tag team division. While both teams are far from the tag team championship picture, they did well to put on a good show for the fans.

WWE should look to reward Mendoza and Wilde for their work in the ring soon. The two superstars worked exceptionally well together and deserve a title run before moving to the main roster.

#2. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez reunited on WWE NXT

Dakota Kai looked for Wendy Choo everywhere on WWE NXT but could not find her. Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne came out to the ring to reveal that Toxic Attraction attacked Choo.

Rose wanted the women’s roster to fear her and mocked her competition ahead of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kai tried to exact some revenge and attacked Toxic Attraction alone. She was quickly overpowered by the three women before Raquel Gonzalez surprisingly came to the rescue.

The two women showed mutual respect before holding up the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships to make their intentions clear. It was great to see the two superstars back together.

Gonzalez & Kai will be great opponents for Dolin & Jayne at TakeOver. They could easily defeat the two women to win the titles back for a proper reign.

However, WWE may book the original champions to lose at the event to give Toxic Attraction a push while freeing up Kai and Gonzalez to move to the main roster.

#1. Cameron Grimes won the final NXT North American Championship match qualifier

Cameron Grimes, A-Kid, and Roderick Strong geared up for the North American Championship match qualifier. In an interview before the match, the former explained that he needed to win.

Carmelo Hayes joined the commentary team before Grayson Waller, and Solo Sikoa also watched the match up close. All three men put on a good show and continued to keep the action ticking.

In the end, The Technical Savage hit Cave-In to pick up a hard-fought win. The A Champion grabbed a microphone and ruined Grimes’ celebration. Santos Escobar, Sikoa, Waller, and Grimes all interrupted before a brawl broke out.

Grimes deserved the win as he has been incredible in NXT. He is one of the favorites to win the title at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Meanwhile, Melo and Waller also have a strong chance of taking home the title on Saturday night.

