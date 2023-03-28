The road to WrestleMania 39 has been an exhilarating ride. Cody Rhodes' triumphant return to win the men's Royal Rumble and Rhea Ripley obliterating multiple records during the women's version of the contest, set a frantic pace for the epic journey. The card then began to take shape with multiple legends returning only to be confronted by current performers looking to make their mark.

Who can forget the emotional rollercoaster The Bloodline has taken the WWE Universe through? The build-up to the Show of Shows has had its fair share of incredible high points, but there have also been low points. They could have been due to a flawed initial direction or poor execution of a good idea, but there are definitely areas that could have been improved in the build to WrestleMania 39.

Here are four things that fans feel WWE hasn't quite nailed on the road to WrestleMania 39.

#4: The Women's Tag Team Title has taken a back-seat to a non-title feud

The only main roster title that won't be defended at the Show of Shows

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship has a rocky history. Since their introduction in early 2019, they have gone through various highs and lows but failed to find consistent footing. After Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the company due to creative differences with Vince McMahon, did nothing with the titles until HHH took over and revived them.

Fans were optimistic about the championship's future under The Game, but fast forward to the road to WrestleMania 39 and that optimism has mostly died down. Becky Lynch and Lita dethroned Damage CTRL on RAW a few weeks ago only to continue feuding with IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, and Bayley in a six-woman tag team match. This has made the titles feel unimportant in the eyes of many fans.

It's especially disappointing considering that there are four tag teams in the showcase match competing for nothing but bragging rights.

#3. Leaving popular stars off WrestleMania 39 has left a bad taste in the WWE Universe's mouths

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Nahh man this is disrespectful for Bobby Lashley & LA Knight if this is all they're doing at Mania weekend. Nahh man this is disrespectful for Bobby Lashley & LA Knight if this is all they're doing at Mania weekend. https://t.co/F7S427Pli0

Bray Wyatt's absence from WWE TV has caused a problem on the road to WrestleMania 39. The three-time world champion seemed destined to clash with Bobby Lashley at the Show of Shows before his health issues got in the way. This left the All Mighty without a WrestleMania opponent despite carrying a great deal of momentum from defeating Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber.

Another popular star without an opponent for the Show of Shows is LA Knight. The megastar has proclaimed for weeks, "You can't have an LA WrestleMania without LA Knight." Yet he, like Lashley, isn't on the 'Mania card, instead finding himself in the Andre The Giant Battle Royal. Fans have been left unimpressed by this, clamoring for the two stars to at least face each other on the main card.

Circumstances may not be ideal, but not having those two popular stars on the biggest card of the year still feels like a misstep.

#2. The physical confrontations have felt flat

The brawls haven't really felt WrestleMania-esque

Normally, when WrestleMania is around the corner, we see one or two epic locker room-clearing brawls. These wild and destructive melees serve to up the ante in the buildup to the biggest show of the year, selling the animosity between competitors. This year, the creative team seems to be taking a more restrained approach, favoring a promo-heavy build.

For most feuds, the promos have achieved the intended purpose of building anticipation without a punch being thrown.

In the few cases where physicality has been employed, however, it has hardly left an impression. Less than a week out, it's safe to say that the road to WrestleMania 39 hasn't had a 'Mania-worthy brawl to get fans excited about a particular match.

#1. The buildup for the women's title feuds has been underwhelming

Richie Vargas @RichieRich93_ I have zero doubt in my mind that Bianca Belair and Asuka won’t tear it up at #WrestleMania , however, what has this build-up/feud even been? There’s no sense of danger IMO for Bianca’s title reign, this new Asuka needs/deserves MORE. #WWERaw I have zero doubt in my mind that Bianca Belair and Asuka won’t tear it up at #WrestleMania, however, what has this build-up/feud even been? There’s no sense of danger IMO for Bianca’s title reign, this new Asuka needs/deserves MORE. #WWERaw https://t.co/fCxXtMlDQK

Speaking of shaky buildups, the women's division seems to have suffered the most in this department. Compared to the straight fire (no pun intended) brought by Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, this year's title feuds have been tame. Belair and Asuka's feud has mainly been based on the premise of coexisting against heels trying to undermine their immense respect for each other.

Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, have gone a more traditional route, having tense verbal exchanges and a brawl. Neither feud has set the WWE Universe alight with anticipation, however, and although their matches will undoubtedly be incredible, their buildup may not live long in fans' memories. There simply isn't enough animosity for the audience to get invested.

