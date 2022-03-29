4 things WWE RAW got right before WrestleMania 38: Brock Lesnar delivers final warning; former champion returns

The final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania kicked off in style as Brock Lesnar took to the ring to address the fans. Roman Reigns also came out later in the night to ensure that fans knew that The Tribal Chief would walk out of WrestleMania as the Unified WWE Universal Champion.

Seth Rollins was scheduled to meet with Vince McMahon to discuss a spot on The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, Naomi & Rhea Ripley teamed up to defeat Queen Zelina, Shayna Baszlar, Carmella & Natalya.

Omos continued to search for an opponent to face him at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Austin Theory also surprised fans by defeating Intercontinental Champion Ricochet in a non-title match.

This week’s episode wasn’t too strong, but it did deliver a few punches. Check out the four things WWE RAW got right on its go-home episode before WrestleMania 38.

#4. Vince McMahon gave Seth Rollins a spot on WrestleMania 38

Seth Rollins got his match for WrestleMania 38

After losing to AJ Styles, Seth Rollins lost his cool on WWE RAW last week. The Visionary had promised not to let the show go ahead if he wasn’t given a match at WrestleMania 38.

Vince McMahon took matters into his own hands and invited Rollins to the WWE headquarters during RAW. The two discussed the chances of Rollins getting a match at The Show of Shows this year.

McMahon said the event couldn’t be stupendous if Rollins was left out of it. The Chairman confirmed that Seth would get a match at this year’s show but refused to reveal his opponent.

WWE is looking to stretch the big reveal as much as possible. Rumored opponent Cody Rhodes would be for Rollins at WrestleMania. The former's return to The Show of Shows would be massive.

However, there are a few other superstars who could challenge Rollins instead. Elias, Veer, or even JBL could come out to face Rollins to give fans something new to look forward to.

#3. Omos defeated The Viking Raiders before meeting his WrestleMania 38 opponent

With not many options in-store, Omos took on Erik and Ivar in a handicap match on this week’s WWE RAW.

The giant took out Erik with a clothesline, and he rolled out of the ring. He did not make it back in time to beat the referee’s count to award the victory to Omos. The giant looked to end his night on a high with a kick to Ivar.

Omos cut a promo to talk about how no one was up to the challenge to face him. Bobby Lashley’s music hit, and The All Mighty came out to confront him.

The two men exchanged some moves before Lashley took down the big man with a running shoulder tackle. Both men pointed at the WrestleMania sign to end the segment.

WWE could have picked any local talent or lesser-known team to compete against Omos this week. Having an established tag team like The Viking Raiders take the loss made no sense.

It was good to see Lashley back in the ring and ready to perform at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He will give RAW’s biggest superstar a tough time in his first big match.

#2. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns cut their final promos on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar opened WWE RAW with a big smile on his face. He was in full babyface mode as he took to the ring in his cowboy hat. The Beast Incarnate addressed Roman Reigns and said that their two championships would marry and have a baby at WrestleMania.

Lesnar turned to beast mode soon after, making it clear that he would take home the titles at WrestleMania 38. His promo wasn’t weak, but it lacked the intensity required to push his rivalry against The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows.

Later on, Roman Reigns arrived for his own promo on RAW. He said he had done everything in wrestling except defeating The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania. The Head of the Table added that he had done everything better than Lesnar and even broke his record for the longest Universal Championship reign.

Reigns’ promo was to the point and much more intense. It was a good idea to give the two superstars separate promos rather than giving them a chance to get physical again.

#1. The Usos and RK-Bro put on a good show before a disappointing end

The Street Profits tested RKOs on WWE RAW.

The Usos took on RK-Bro in a Champions vs. Champions match on WWE RAW. The non-title bout saw the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions put on a good show.

The number one contenders for the blue brand's tag team titles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs, watched from ringside as RK-Bro dominated Jimmy and Jey Uso for some time. The brothers fought back and isolated Riddle for some time to gain the advantage.

RK-Bro went on a roll late in the contest, and Randy Orton prepared to finish things with an RKO. However, The Street Profits arrived to cause a disqualification by attacking RK-Bro.

Nakamura and Boogs also got involved and wiped out The Usos. Riddle and Orton ended the night by taking out Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with RKOs.

It was arguably the best match of the night, even though it had a false finish. WWE wanted to protect both teams before WrestleMania 38. It was an excellent way to build two tag team championship matches for The Show of Shows.

Edited by Angana Roy