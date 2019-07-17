4 things WWE secretly told us through Bray Wyatt's terrifying return

Abid Khan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.36K // 17 Jul 2019, 00:16 IST

This could be one for the ages

Last night's Monday Night Raw saw Bray Wyatt return in horrifying fashion, as the former WWE Champion savagely assaulted the former Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor.

The Eater of Worlds, who was off television since a long, long time is now almost confirmed to lock horns with The Extraordinary Irishman at the biggest party of the summer.

Since legions in the WWE Universe were anticipating Bray to show after Extreme Rules, him choosing Finn Balor as his very first target has the fans excited about a blockbuster collision at Summer Slam.

Though both the Superstars have clashed before, Wyatt's new shtick could be used to propel the credibility of this program and his career as a main-event caliber Superstar.

With Wyatt starting the war again, many are expecting Finn Balor's demonic persona to counter the equally demonic, 'The Fiend'.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep in the wrestling world and analyze the 4 biggest things WWE secretly told us through Bray Wyatt's terrifying return on Monday Night Raw.

#1 It's the most logical return for Bray Wyatt's terrifying character

Will Wyatt end Balor for good?

One of the most significant reasons why Vince McMahon might have decided to go forward with this angle is because the storyline makes sense. Bray Wyatt's 2017 rivalry with Finn Balor was pretty underwhelming and became a subject of vehement criticism all over the wrestling world.

Though The Demon King outshined 'The Eater of Worlds' at SummerSlam 2017, Wyatt's reintroduction as The Fiend only suggests that the memories of that feud are still fresh in his mind.

Considering that this could be a way for Wyatt to heal his wounds, his terrifying character will certainly coerce Balor to bring back The Demon at the biggest party of the summer.

