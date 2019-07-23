4 Things WWE should have done better on RAW Reunion

RAW Reunion was an interesting episode

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured the much-hyped RAW Reunion. Over 30 WWE legends showed up during the course of 3 hours. Overall, the show was quite enjoyable although it definitely left us wanting a little bit more.

We felt that WWE could have done a better job in some aspects to make the show a little more memorable. There are a number of things WWE could have done differently and here are 5 things we feel would have made for a better show.

#4. The way John Cena was used

John Cena opened Monday Night RAW and was soon joined by The Usos

John Cena surprised fans by opening the show last night. However, the segment didn't really lead to much. The Usos and Rikishi joined Cena in the ring until they were interrupted by The Revival, and for some reason....D-Von Dudley.

This led to The Usos vs. The Revival, with the tease of Cena wrestling remaining just that, a brief tease.

WWE could have used Cena in a much better way if he didn't get involved in the feud between The Usos and The Revival. An interaction with Vince McMahon or even a short match would have been much better.

#3. Overly relying on nostalgia

Sami Zayn needed 4 WWE legends to stop him

Yes, I know the RAW reunion was an episode totally built around the nostalgia of legends making their return, WWE relied on nostalgia a little bit too much. One example of a segment that seemed a little lazily booked was the segment involving DX and The OC (Styles, Gallows and Anderson) was pretty similar to the one from RAW's 25th anniversary.

It ended with Styles and The OC having to back off while Rollins stood tall in the ring with DX and the Kliq, similar to Balor, Gallows and Anderson at RAW's 25th Anniversary.

One segment where WWE did a fantastic job with the legends was the segment where Bray Wyatt took out Mick Foley.

