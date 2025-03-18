4 Things WWE subtly told us on RAW

John Cena’s appearance headlined WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium. The Greatest of All Time spoke for the first time after turning heel and attacking Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

He opened the show with a great promo, following which Rhodes confronted him. The two men kicked off a night filled with some good segments.

Seth Rollins talked about his match against CM Punk last week and Roman Reigns’ attack. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley found a way that could get her into the Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41.

The final moments of RAW saw Bron Breakker and Finn Balor battle it out for the Intercontinental Championship. However, it was Penta who took the spotlight from the two men to close the show.

Check out the four things WWE subtly told us on Monday Night RAW.

#4. Austin Theory’s WWE push has seemingly come to an end

Austin Theory was one of the brightest shining stars during the Vince McMahon era. He had some top storylines on the main roster after a successful run with The Way on NXT.

Theory not only won the United States Championship for a lengthy reign, but he also defeated John Cena at WrestleMania to make a name for himself. However, his stocks have fallen a lot in recent months.

Austin Theory lost to Jey Uso on the latest edition of RAW. Partnering with Grayson Waller hasn’t helped him too much, and the two have had a short tag team title reign.

It seems all but clear that Austin Theory’s WWE push has likely come to an end as Triple H continues to use him for comedic relief and as an enhancement talent. His dream of becoming a world champion has been pushed back for now.

#3. Finn Balor could quit The Judgment Day following WWE RAW

Penta appeared early on WWE RAW to declare that he would challenge the Intercontinental Champion after Finn Balor and Bron Breakker’s match. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio floated the idea of adding Penta to The Judgment Day to earn the wrath of The Prince.

In the final match of the show, Dominik attempted to help Finn win the title but ended up costing him the match instead. This move suggests that Finn Balor is finally ready to part ways with the faction.

Balor hasn’t held a singles title in over three years. He has lost several crucial matches and now seems more like an enhancement talent than a former world champion. He could leave Judgment Day after what happened on Monday and finally turn babyface for a rivalry with the younger Mysterio.

#2. Rhea Ripley seems to have found herself in a WrestleMania 41 title match

Rhea Ripley lost the Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY a couple of weeks ago, shocking the WWE Universe. The Nightmare’s dreams of defending the title at The Show of Shows were crushed following this booking decision.

Bianca Belair is the rightful challenger for the title after winning the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. The latest episode of RAW saw a contract signing segment that went horribly wrong when Rhea Ripley hijacked it.

WWE seems to have confirmed the Triple Threat Match between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship with the move. The rivalry between the three women is shaping up very well.

#1. John Cena is backtracking his retirement decision

A heel John Cena is something fans didn’t see coming in 2025. The Cenation Leader has embarked on a brand new journey to close out his career.

John Cena cut a heel promo on RAW to state that he didn’t care about the fans anymore. He added that they had used him like a puppet, and he was just a human being.

The promo had some hidden messages for fans, and it seems like Cena is backtracking on his retirement decision. A WWE world title run could cement that, and he could fool the fans into believing that he’s going away before swerving and continuing as a heel.

It would be the perfect way to take the heel character forward if Cena has a few more years left in him. He could tell one of the greatest stories to the WWE Universe.

