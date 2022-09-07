4 things WWE subtly told us on RAW -- Real monster returns as a hero, arrogant heel to lose “top guy” push?

WWE RAW had a solid show planned for this week. The episode featured two title matches, including one inside a Steel Cage. Top superstars dealt with the aftermath of Clash at the Castle, and the creative team looked to build exciting storylines heading into Extreme Rules.

The latest episode of the red brand also experienced the return of Braun Strowman as he put the entire WWE roster on notice. It also looks like Austin Theory's status as the handpicked guy in the company could be in jeopardy following another disappointing loss.

Here, we look at a few things that WWE subtly told us on the latest edition of RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Braun Strowman returns as the top babyface

One of the best moments on this week's WWE RAW saw Braun Strowman make an epic return to the company. The Monster Among Men made his presence felt during the Fatal Four Way Match between The Alpha Academy, The Street Profits, Los Lotharios, and The New Day.

The match's closing moments saw Chad Gable holding Montez Ford in an ankle lock. The Street Profits member tried his best not to tap when Strowman's music sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Strowman destroyed everyone in his path, including officials who came out to stop the Monster Among Men. He also put Angelo Dawkins through a table as others lay in and around the ring. Fans loved watching the former Universal Champion back in the ring as he wreaked havoc on RAW.

He is expected to be a regular feature on SmackDown going forward, and it may be necessary to book him as a top babyface to capitalize on the initial momentum.

Moreover, babyface Braun Strowman could make for an exciting challenge against Roman Reigns. After all, The Tribal Chief pinned Strowman to kickstart his historic Universal Championship reign in WWE.

#2. Austin Theory is no longer the "handpicked future of WWE"

This week on RAW, Austin Theory appeared on the show to cut a promo. He made two mistakes during his segment; one was confusing Clash at the Castle with Crown Jewel, and the other was fumbling the words while saying "Money in the Bank contract." He was quickly interrupted by Kevin Owens, who hoped to take down the arrogant heel.

However, KO made an interesting point while cutting the promo. He said, "You [Theory] were the handpicked future of WWE." The use of past tense could imply that Theory might not have the same backing backstage, especially after Vince McMahon's retirement.

He is still a talented superstar who will carve a way to the top, but he might face more competition moving forward.

#3. Bayley sets her sights on RAW Women's Championship

Bayley pinned Bianca Belair to win the six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. This was the first time this year when the EST of WWE was pinned on television.

The Role Model bragged about her latest accomplishments on RAW this week before Belair walked out to confront her old nemesis. The champion hoped to make a point while standing across from Damage Ctrl, but the heel stable quickly left the ring.

Later, we saw Bayley push Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai forward while claiming that she would use any method necessary to win the RAW Women's Championship. This was the first time since her return that The Role Model confirmed her intentions to go after the coveted prize on the red brand.

However, Belair was left alone to fight against the trio. She might get help from Alexa Bliss and Asuka, or we could see former tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi return to back the champion.

#4 No new targets for The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day members have spent most of their time on RAW, targeting their former leader Edge and the Mysterio family. Over the last couple of months, we've seen Finn Balor & Damian Priest fight Edge & Rey Mysterio on a weekly basis, either in singles matches or in tag team bouts. The four superstars also locked horns in a tag team match at Clash at the Castle.

Now that Dominik has turned heel and joined Judgment Day, he wants to continue his feud with Edge. This, in turn, means that the faction will continue to target the Rated R Superstar and, to an extent, Rey Mysterio on WWE RAW.

It is now essential for the creative team to book a compelling narrative to keep the feud entertaining, especially when it's at the risk of turning monotonous sooner rather than later.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 10 real-life wrestling couples who have met in WWE

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha