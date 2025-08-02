4 things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown before SummerSlam 2025

By Love Verma
Published Aug 02, 2025 12:04 GMT
SmackDown before SummerSlam witnessed many ups and downs.
SmackDown this week witnessed many ups and downs. [Image credits: WWE.com]

This week's episode of SmackDown was the final show before SummerSlam, and now there is no stopping left for The Biggest Party of the Summer. The Nick Aldis show kicked off with John Cena pulling his babyface turn and shocking the world once again with his actions. The show ended with a brawl where Randy Orton and Jelly Roll came face-to-face against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

After the development on SmackDown, let's discuss four things WWE subtly told us on the Friday Night show before the forthcoming PLE:

#4. Cody Rhodes' heel turn is evident to take place at SummerSlam

Earlier, when John Cena was a villainous star, there was a major speculation that a double turn would unfold at SummerSlam when Cena turned face and Rhodes turned heel.

Following the unexpected character switch of The Franchise Player, it seems that The American Nightmare heel turn is imminent to take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer. With the heel turn of Rhodes, WWE can finally freshly book him after having a long run with a heroic character.

#3. Damian Priest has seemingly been written off television on SmackDown

Damian Priest and Aleister Black locked horns on SmackDown, and things didn't end in favour of the former Judgment Day member. Black not only dominated The Archer of Infamy but also destroyed him in a post-match assault.

The ruthless attack on Priest is subtly an indication that WWE has written him off television. Previously, we have seen that such angles lead to stars taking time off and later returning to restart the feud. This angle will also escalate the rivalry between these two stars on the SmackDown brand.

#2. Travis Scott might not be coming back to WWE anytime soon

After being part of John Cena's heel turn moment at Elimination Chamber, Travis Scott only once appeared at WrestleMania to aid The Cenation Leader. Since then, there is no indication of the American rapper coming back to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recent reports also gave bad signs about the return of Scott under the Triple H creative regime. When Cena and Rhodes were in a segment on SmackDown before SummerSlam, The Last Real Champion seemingly took shots at Travis Scott.

This happened when Cena stated that he would be the only platinum rapper who would show up at SummerSlam to destroy Cody Rhodes. This subtly confirms that Scott may not be coming back to WWE anytime soon, as the 17x World Champion took shots at him.

#1. Dominik Mysterio might soon become the new AAA World Champion

The AAA promotions get heavily featured on SmackDown. This happened when AAA Tag Team Champions Los Garza made their presence and defended their titles against Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana. The match ended with Garza retaining the championship, but this confirms that WWE is more focused on the AAA promotion.

Dominik Mysterio is set to compete in a AAA World title match soon. The way Stamford-based company is booking the promotion on their product seemingly confirms that Dirty Dom could be on his way to becoming the new AAA Champion soon.

Later, The Judgment Day member could appear in WWE with the title to escalate the entire Lucha Libre company. Dom could generate heat by disrespecting the Luchadors, eventually setting up a storyline for an AAA babyface star to dethrone him.

