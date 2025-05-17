4 Things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown ended with Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax clashing in a Women's Championship match. The Irresistible Force tried her best to become champion, but The Buff Barbie managed to retain her title.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown this week.

#4. Solo Sikoa vs. Drew McIntyre feud teased

Solo Sikoa finally secured a massive opportunity as he qualified for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match. However, WWE subtly hinted at a major feud between the Bloodline leader and Drew McIntyre.

This happened when Solo was making his entrance for his match in tonight's show with Jacob Fatu and JC Mateo. McIntyre was leaving the ring and going backstage, leading to a face-off between them. This face-off teased a feud between these two SmackDown stars in the near future.

#3. Alexa Bliss could be moving on from the Wyatt Sicks story

Alexa Bliss is appearing regularly on SmackDown again. In this week's show, Bliss and Charlotte Flair again engaged in a segment that seemingly hinted at an alliance between them. Earlier, there were clear hints of her inclusion with The Wyatt Sicks, but that doesn't appear to be the case now.

Additionally, The Goddess qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. This development subtly indicated that WWE could be removing her from the Wyatt Sicks storyline.

#2. Cody Rhodes might not be coming back anytime soon

Cody Rhodes was officially advertised by WWE to make an appearance on tonight's SmackDown. However, despite this advertisement, The American Nightmare was nowhere to be seen, which surprised fans.

Meanwhile, this also sublty confirmed that the former Undisputed Champion may not be coming back to the Stamford-based promotion anytime soon. Fans might have to wait little longer to witness the return of the Prodigal Son.

#1. WWE is high on JC Mateo

JC Mateo, formerly known as Jeff Cobb, made his SmackDown debut this week. The former NJPW star defeated LA Knight and solidified his presence on the blue brand. During their in-ring promo, Solo promptly promoted JC and tried to overshadow Jacob Fatu's efforts in retaining his US Championship at Backlash.

All this shows that the Triple H-led creative team is high on JC Mateo, and they have plans to push him to the moon. So, in the coming weeks, fans can expect that Mateo will get bigger opportunities in the company.

