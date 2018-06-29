4 things you didn't know about Becky Lynch

Sean Anderman

The Irish Lass Kicker

Back in 2013, Becky Lynch signed with the WWE and started competing for the NXT brand. She had a decent run in NXT and it helped her become who she is today. Her call-up to the main roster happened in 2015 alongside Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks.

She's a former SmackDown Women's Champion and the first person to hold that title. Since she lost the title to Alexa Bliss at the TLC PPV back in 2016, her career hasn't reached the heights people would have wished to see.

Many fans will agree that she very underrated and long overdue for a push in 2018. Many fans hoped she would've won the Women's Money in the Bank match recently, but came up short. Fans are really getting behind her as she is getting some of the loudest reactions on Smackdown off late.

But this list isn't about fans wanting WWE to give her a push, it's about a few things you didn't know about her. So, let's take a look at four things you didn't know about the Irish Lass Kicker, Becky Lynch.

#1 She briefly retired

Thank god she didn't retire

Becky Lynch is without a doubt, one of the best women's wrestlers currently. She's worked hard enough and has won over many of the fans of Pro Wrestling. But wrestling fans would probably not heard of the Irish Lass Kicker had she decided to hang her wrestling boots.

Back in 2006, under the name of Rebecca Knox, was just getting her career off the ground when she suffered a nasty head injury. While wrestling in Germany, she wrestled a wrestler named Kisu. Kisu was very inexperienced at the time. It's unclear what move Kisu did, but she landed on Becky's head really badly.

It opened up a nasty wound and doctors believed Lynch could've had brain damage. She damaged her eighth cranial nerve, which left her out of action for quite a while. It would be about five years until Becky finally stepped foot back into a wrestling ring and she's gone on to have a really great career since then.