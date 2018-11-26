4 Things you didn't know about the WWE TLC match

Edge spears Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania X-Seven.

In just a few weeks, the WWE will host its final pay per view of 2018, WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, And Chairs. The show has become synonymous with December and is the last chance for the men and women of the main roster to impress on pay per view before 2019.

In January, the focus will, of course, be on the Royal Rumble, and will mark the starting point for the Road to WrestleMania 35. But there's still plenty of trials to go to before the rumble, namely the TLC match, one of the most barbaric matches in company history.

Utilizing the desperation of a ladder match, the sheer force of a tables match, and the carnage of a street fight, the match has become a staple of hardcore wrestling in the company since it's inception back in August 2000, at WWF Summerslam.

Here are four things you (probably) didn't know about the WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match.

#4 It was a fan-decided event

The WWE have for years wanted to hear from their fans, in an effort to bolster their product. Whether it be fan surveys about the current product or voting on match-types via the WWE app, the company is all about intractability.

But did you know that the TLC pay per view was voted for by the fans, over two other potential pay per views?

When given the choice, the WWE Universe voted for TLC over a street-fight based pay per view, which I think was the right call. The TLC concept also won over a pay per view which would've featured a single elimination tournament, similar to the King of the Ring pay per views, that ended in 2002.

Whilst many would now rather see a tournament pay per view, TLC is still a fine pay per view.

