4 things you didn't know about Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is very underrated

WWE superstar Sami Zayn has been wrestling for over a decade and he is still underrated at what he does. Zayn wrestled for many years on the independent circuit under the name El Generico.

The generic Luchador was beloved by fans everywhere as he wrestled for promotions such as Ring of Honor and Pro Wrestling Guerilla.

In 2013 he signed with WWE and was apart of NXT after Triple H took over to make it what it is today. He had memorable matches against the likes of Cesaro and Neville to name a few.

After months of him just barely winning the NXT Championship, he finally did when he beat Neville in December of 2014. It was short lived when his best friend and his greatest enemy Kevin Owens defeated him for it.

He debuted on the main roster in 2015 but didn't officially join the main roster until 2016 due to injury. He's had a lot of ups and downs on the main roster, and many will agree that he is underrated and underappreciated.

Let's take a look at a few things you didn't know about WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

#1 He wrestled under a mask in NXT

For those who never got to see Sami Zayn when he was on the indies, he was known as El Generico. His gimmick was that he was a generic luchador and that's about it. He wrestled under a mask his entire run on the indie scene. So it's surprising to know that he wore it on in NXT.

Sami made his debut in NXT at a house show in early 2013. His TV debut was against Curt Hawkins and he ended up winning of course. He had a memorable match against Cesaro later that year, and he ended up upsetting him in that match.

That match was overshadowed by their classic at the very first NXT PPV. After beating Cesaro the first time, Zayn went after the NXT Championship.

The champ at the time was Bo Dallas and he made an open challenge to anyone in the back that if they beat him, he would give them a shot at the title.

Zayn came out as El Local and won the match. He took his mask off to reveal that it was him and it got him the championship opportunity.