4 Things you need to know about Indian Wrestler Awesh Kumar

Awesh Kumar is one of the fastest rising prospects of the Indian wrestling scene.

A property dealer turned pro-wrestler, Awesh Kumar is a qualified Engineer and a good cook as well!

Awesh Kumar making his way to the ring

Well, you might be wondering who Awesh Kumar is, which is the reason why we have brought this article to you, our lovely readers! For those of you who do not know him, Awesh Kumar is a big name in the Indian wrestling circuit. He also serves as the representative of Fusion Fight Federation (FFF): an Indian wrestling promotion which is working along with the Indian government for the betterment of pro-wrestling in India and is, as of this writing, the only promotion to have a corporate set up of its own. He has also been an integral part (both on-screen and off-screen) of Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE), a wrestling school cum promotion run by The Great Khali in India.

I was lucky enough to interview Awesh Kumar on the 80 Words with AT podcast, the audio of which has been attached below. So without further ado, let us get to know more about one of India's fastest rising pro-wrestlers, Awesh Kumar!

#1 Awesh Kumar has tried out for WWE

Awesh has tried out for WWE

WWE is the dream destination for almost every single individual who even thinks of becoming a pro-wrestler. WWE Tryouts is the ultimate test for those willing to join the company, as they have to showcase their in-ring skills in front of the veterans of this field and even best other talented wrestlers to get into the entertainment giant.

Being a big name in the wrestling circuit meant that the company invited him for the tryouts. The man himself talked about his experiences on the podcast:

Advertisement

[On WWE Tryouts] It was great! It was a once in a lifetime moment for me. I got to meet all those superstars I grew up watching, as well as amazing coaches, and was able to learn from them about this incredible art. Though I did not make it to the WWE, I am still under their radar. Most importantly, they are still in touch, and, in a way, I kind of know what I have to work on to make the most of this opportunity.

The fact that he has tried out for the world's biggest wrestling company and is still in touch with them should speak volumes about his talent.

#2 He designs his weapons and attires himself

The designs on his gear have been made by Awesh himself

Pro-wrestling requires not only tremendous in-ring skills but also an extraordinary work ethic. One can work as hard as they want to but will achieve success only when they are passionate about what they want to do. The same is true for Awesh Kumar, who has wrestling in his blood.

Being the perfectionist he is, the King of Hardcore (more on that later) prefers making his weapons all by himself, be it barbed wires, kendo sticks, or even ladders and tables.

While he can't make stuff like the ladders and tables all by himself, he supervises the workers and instructs them on building the perfect furniture for his hardcore matches.

Kumar is a sketch artist as well, selling many of his designs to reputed tattoo artists. Thus, it shouldn't come as a surprise that The King Of Hardcore himself paints and stitches design on his gear.

He has served as the General Manager of CWE (The Great Khali's wrestling school cum promotion), crafting many storylines behind the scenes. One may wonder how a pro-wrestler, who is a sketch artist and makes his weapons, gets the time to write intriguing storylines. Well, the next point should address this concern.

#3 He has served as a writer and director for many non-wrestling projects

Apart from his wrestling career, Awesh Kumar has been able to excel in the world of short films and music videos as well. Having worked as an actor/writer in various films before joining Continental Wrestling Entertainment, the King of Hardcore has a lot of experience in the field of creative writing and direction. He even had his own film making production company named Brotherhood Production. You can find some of his works linked here.

His time as a writer and director ensured that he had enough experience as a content writer, which aptly explains the success of not only his CWE 'General Manager' gimmick but also of the storylines he worked on behind the scenes.

#4 He is the 'King of Hardcore'

The King of Hardcore for you!

Hardcore wrestling is something that many wrestling fans love. While it is quite dangerous, the original ECW is proof of how successful hardcore wrestling can be if crafted carefully, and Awesh Kumar has made this style his forte. Due to his ability to consistently deliver in such extreme matches, Awesh Kumar goes by the nickname 'King of Hardcore'

While discussing the Indian wrestling scene, Awesh Kumar revealed that his physique was similar to every wrestler in his initial days, and the adoption of the hardcore style was necessary to attract the attention of the audience and survive in the cut-throat business. Eventually, Awesh Kumar was able to master the art of hardcore wrestling, thus becoming the King of Hardcore.

Upon comparing him to Hardcore icon Jon Moxley, here's what Awesh Kumar had to say:

Mox will certainly like that comparison!

You can follow Awesh Kumar on Facebook and Instagram to know more about his upcoming projects. Be sure to tune into SportsKeeda for latest wrestling news, rumors, predictions and analysis!