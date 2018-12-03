×
4 things you need to know before WWE Monday Night Raw (December 3rd, 2018)

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
619   //    03 Dec 2018, 21:47 IST

Ambrose and Rollins will be in the same place tonight.
Ambrose and Rollins will be in the same place tonight.

We are just hours away from the first Raw of December 2018, and the men and women of Monday Nights have a lot to prove.

After a lackluster show last week, the Superstars of Raw are certainly hoping to impress, as both main brands continue to build to the WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay per view.

With the final pay per view of the year looming, the Raw Superstars will be hoping to build a wave of momentum to shine on this last hurrah, in what has been an epic year for the company.

But before they make it to TLC, the Superstars of Monday Night RAW need to survive tonight's show, with plenty already being promised.

Here are four things you absolutely need to know before the December 3rd 2018 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

#4 The Lunatic Fringe Is Back on Raw

Ambrose got himself a lot of shots last week.
Ambrose got himself a lot of shots last week.

Last week, Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins gave a very impressive showing, successfully retaining the title from long-time foe Dolph Ziggler.

But with this huge win, many wondered why Dean Ambrose, who turned on the Architect mere hours after Roman Reigns vacated the title, did not appear.

Well, it turns out the Lunatic Fringe was getting himself inoculated from several 'diseases' of the WWE Universe but has promised he will be on Raw and in person, tonight.

With the Architect and the Lunatic scheduled to face at TLC for the IC Title, expect things to bubble over into an all-out war tonight.

Ambrose has done a masterful job getting in his former friend's head, meaning that Rollins may not be in his right mind when the two are in the same building tonight.

With that said, it may take a lunatic to beat a lunatic.


Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
