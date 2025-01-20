4-time champion to announce his entry in the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble match? Exploring the chances

In recent weeks, many top stars announced their entry to the Men's Royal Rumble match, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. Both men are laser-focused on winning the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal to challenge a champion of their choice at WrestleMania.

For the Original Tribal Chief, winning the match is important so he can challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. On the other hand, John Cena wants to win the match to attempt to become the record-breaking 17-time World Champion.

It so happens that tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW can reveal another name for the Men's Royal Rumble match. Sami Zayn is scheduled to address the audience on the red brand tonight, and he can announce himself as one of the entrants for the bout.

Lately, the four-time Intercontinental Champion has faced Drew McIntyre and The Miz. He did an excellent job in reuniting with Roman Reigns against Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Bronson Reed. However, he must bring himself back on track for the ultimate gold on RAW, i.e., the World Heavyweight Championship.

Sami Zayn could express his intent to pursue the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW by announcing himself for the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Paul Heyman announced Roman Reigns' entry for the Men's Royal Rumble match

The Original Tribal Chief established himself as the real Tribal Chief by defeating Solo Sikoa on January 6, 2025, when WWE RAW debuted on Netflix. After taking the Ula Fala back from The Street Champion, Roman Reigns ended his rivalry against Solo Sikoa, or at least put a pin on it for now.

Following that, Paul Heyman called out Cody Rhodes on SmackDown and let the Undisputed WWE Champion know that Roman Reigns will be turning his focus towards the Undisputed WWE Title now. The Hall of Famer announced the OTC for the Men's Royal Rumble match as the first step in Reigns' pursuit of gold.

Roman Reigns has yet to appear on WWE TV following his victory over Solo Sikoa on RAW. He teased an appearance on January 27, 2025.

