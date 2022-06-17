4-time Champion claims The Alliance 'got the last laugh' over WWE after Stephanie McMahon named as interim Chairwoman

Matt Cardona has claimed that The Alliance got the last laugh over WWE after Stephanie McMahon was named as the interim CEO of the company.

In a rather surprising turn of events, Vince McMahon has stepped away from his responsibilities as the CEO of the company. The same was reported by a joint release from WWE and its Board of Directors.

Taking to Twitter, Cardona wrote the following:

"The Alliance got the last laugh"

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet below:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona The Alliance got the last laugh The Alliance got the last laugh

The Alliance was a coalition formed by Team WCW and ECW and existed during the Invasion storyline back in 2001. The faction was formed after WWF purchased WCW that very same year. Whereas, ECW was later purchased.

During the storyline, Vince McMahon's son Shane McMahon was the storyline owner of WCW. His daughter Stephanie McMahon was the storyline owner of ECW.

Bill Apter's reaction to Stephanie McMahon stepping in for Vince McMahon

In the aftermath of the recent allegations made against Vince McMahon, he decided to step down from his position temporarily. In his place, his daughter Stephanie McMahon is ready to step in as the Interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company.

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter has given his take on the situation. In an exclusive for Sportskeeda Wrestling, he claimed that McMahon's dynasty is now crumbling.

Apter said:

"He built this dynasty and now it's crumbling personally for Vincent Kennedy McMahon. never thought I'd see him in such a vulnerable position -- never. The WWE Universe has been hit with its most devastating "stunner." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Apter continued by adding the following:

"In the short term, nothing will change. Long term is too early to say at this point. It depends on the results of the Vince McMahon investigation. Stephanie is now in a position that will put her in the eye of the Vince McMahon tornado. What a shakeup this is for her both in a business sense and of course her personal life." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. I love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. corporate.wwe.com/investors/news…

As of now, WWE has confirmed that Vince McMahon will appear on this week's episode of SmackDown.

Find out which promotion Alberto Del Rio is suing right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far