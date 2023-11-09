4-time champion to defeat Logan Paul on SmackDown to win his first title in WWE after 14 years? Exploring the possibility 

The post-Crown Jewel edition of WWE SmackDown could see a title change as a four-time champion could defeat Logan Paul to win the United States Championship.

The superstar in question is none other than Carlito. As you may know, Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023 to win the United States Title. However, The Maverick could be challenged by another Latino World Order member on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

Given Logan's controversial win against Rey at Crown Jewel, he could be forced to defend his title on Friday night. With the Hall of Famer still selling the effects of the brass knuckles punch, Carlito could step up on Rey Mysterio's behalf to challenge Paul before potentially dethroning him.

For those unaware, Carlito last held a title in WWE in 2009. Hence, this potential angle could see him win a title after 14 years in the Stamford-based promotion. Furthermore, the four-time champion winning the United States Title could open doors to a potential blockbuster feud against Rey Mysterio.

SmackDown star and LWO member Carlito reflects on dethroning John Cena in his debut match

Carlito made his WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown in 2004. The four-time champion goaded John Cena into putting his United States Title on the line and went on to dethrone him.

The LWO member recently shared his thoughts on winning the title against Big Match John in his debut match 19 years ago. In an interview with Cheap Heat, Carlito said:

"To win a championship on my first night was crazy … you had to deal with people in the back who were like, ‘Oh, you’re the next whatever’ but I had dealt with it before and knew how to conduct myself. And Cena couldn’t have been a greater partner; he helped me out a lot. I thought he was ribbing me because he was so nice to me during the day, and when we locked up … that first kick to the stomach … I was like, ‘I see what’s going on here.’ But hey, he just hits that hard [laughs].” [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Should Carlito be the one to defeat Logan Paul for the United States Title?

