4-time champion should finally end Gunther's reign after WWE SummerSlam

Gunther changed the landscape of WWE when he made his main roster debut on the Friday Night SmackDown after WrestleMania 38. He won his first title on the main roster when he defeated Ricochet on an episode of SmackDown to become the new Intercontinental Champion.

It's been over a year and The Ring General remains undefeated in one-on-one contests and has broken several records as the Intercontinental Champion. He is now the third-longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history and it looks like he is on course to beating Honky Tonk Man's long-standing record.

The Ring General is headed to defend the title against his biggest challenger at the Biggest Party of The Summer when he faces Drew McIntyre. Gunther will likely walk out of the event with the workhorse title and continue his journey to cross Honky Tonk Man's record.

Fans recently praised Chad Gable's performance, and he should be the one to dethrone The Ring General and end his tyranny as the Intercontinental Champion instead of Drew McIntyre.

Why should Chad Gable be the one to dethrone Gunther after WWE SummerSlam?

Chad Gable has been one of the most prominently featured superstars under Triple H's new regime. Gable has consistently delivered bangers on weekly television against several superstars on Monday Night RAW.

Lately, he, Maxxine Dupri, and Otis have gotten completely over as an act amongst the WWE Universe. The Alpha Academy is much stronger and more popular than before, and fans are rooting for the trio to reach higher ground on the roster after their impressive performances.

Recently, Chad Gable was seen outsmarting Gunther on multiple occasions during a match on RAW as he went toe-to-toe against The Ring General. Master Gable's gimmick might not be super intense, but his in-ring skills could be the key to becoming the next Intercontinental Champion.

The master of Alpha Academy should be the one to dethrone The Ring General as he is a perfect candidate to not only beat the champion, but he can out-wrestle the him while entertaining the fans.

Do you think Chad Gable should be the next Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

