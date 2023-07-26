4-time champion must return to WWE after 1197 days and align with his wife after recent title victory

It has been over three years since WWE was forced to make budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was amid these cuts that Zack Ryder's 15-year tenure with the company ended on April 15, 2020.

Ryder has since made a name for himself on the independent circuit under his real name, Matt Cardona. Meanwhile, the four-time champion's wife, Chelsea Green, has re-signed with WWE and has been pushed as one of the leading women in the division in recent months.

Cardona has been public about his pride after Green won the Women's Tag Team Championship last week on RAW. He even sported a replica version of the belt during a recent title match in DDT Pro Wrestling, a move that went viral on social media.

Many fans believe that Cardona using the belt could lead to Chelsea Green being punished, but there could be a completely different scenario in play. Since Green's title win, Cardona has also claimed to be "one-half of one-half" of the champions, which may be enough to push him to return.

Could Matt Cardona return to WWE to align with his wife?

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville have been flourishing with their current characters. Hence, it would be interesting to see them form a stable on RAW. Since Cardona believes he is already a part of the group, he would be the perfect addition to the heel faction.

The former star is open to the idea of making his return to WWE but has stated several times that Zack Ryder is dead. After over three years away from the company, it would be feasible for him to return with his Cardona character and align with Green and Deville on the red brand.

