Former WWE Superstar isn't ruling out a return to the company

WWE is known for bringing back superstars for a second stint with the promotion. Former Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) recently addressed the possibility of returning to his old stomping grounds.

Cardona is currently competing on the independent wrestling circuit, winning titles in popular companies like GCW. He also had a brief run in AEW following his WWE release in April 2020.

In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Cardona said that he loved the freedom of controlling his own schedule, which was not possible while he was working for major companies like WWE. However, he expressed being open to a return if the right offer came along.

"I love the freedom, I love controlling my schedule. When you’re in WWE or AEW, you don’t get to make your own schedule. I’d be lying if I said I never want to work at Madison Square Garden again or I never wanted another WrestleMania moment. Of course, I do. If I get those phone calls, I’ll have that conversation. But I’m making the most money I’ve ever made, I’m having the most fun, and I’m at the highest level I’ve ever been. So it would take a lot to get me to sign." [H/T Fightful]

Cardona competed in the Stamford-based promotion for fifteen years before leaving the company in 2020. He won several titles during his tenure, including the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, and the RAW Tag Team Championship with Curt Hawkins.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona wants Bully Ray to be arrested

Matt Cardona recently locked horns with WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray at Battleground Championship Wrestling's Legends Never Die event. He lost to Ray after the latter powerbombed him through a flaming table.

After the bout, Cardona took to Twitter and demanded Bully Ray be arrested. You can read more about it here.

"I want @bullyray5150 arrested! Last night he illegally put me through a flaming table in the ECW Arena! @iconsconvention," tweeted Cardona.

A move back to the Stamford-based promotion cannot be ruled out for Cardona as his wife, Chelsea Green, is currently signed with the company. She is competing in the tag team division alongside Sonya Deville.

The heel duo will soon take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Cardona claimed he would bring the tag team title to the indies if his wife and Deville won the gold.

