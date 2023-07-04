Matt Cardona makes a promise if Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville win the tag team titles; WWE might not approve

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently made a promise that he would fulfill if Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville win the Women's Tag Team Championship, but the Stamford-based promotion's CCO Triple H might not approve of it. Sonya and Chelsea are now the number one contenders and will face off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Matt Cardona's career in WWE lasted from 2005 to 2020. After leaving the company, he made several appearances in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance, and, most notably, GCW, where he is the current World Champion. His wife Chelsea Green is, however, still in the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, Cardona took to Twitter and wrote that he would bring the titles out on Indies if Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville managed to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

"When @ImChelseaGreen & @SonyaDevilleWWE win the Women’s Tag Titles, I’m gonna bring the CHAMPIONSHIP out on the indies!"

You can check out the tweet below:

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently announced himself as the President of Independent Wrestling

Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to post a video alongside Steph De Lander in which they announced themselves as the President and Vice President of Independent Wrestling, respectively. They mentioned the changes they wanted to make.

"My fellow Americans and Australians, we’d like to take this time to address this great independent wrestling nation. As President (And Vice President) of the independent wrestling scene, we have some changes we’d like to make. (No more hot dogs and handshakes). No more changing in back alleys. (No more Spirit or Frontier flights). No more BYOW, bring your own water. Give us some water. We need to hydrate."

Fans want to see Matt Cardona join his wife Chelsea Green in the Stamford-based promotion, but the superstar is having quite the time outside of the company. Only time will tell if he's going to come back or not.

Do you think WWE would let Matt Cardona feature the Women's Tag Team titles on Indies if Chelsea and Sonya win? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes