Former WWE Superstar announces himself as the "President of Independent Wrestling"

In a video posted on Twitter, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, announced himself as the President of Independent Wrestling.

In recent weeks, Cardona has shared a series of videos alongside Steph De Lander. Earlier this year, the Indy God brought back the famous Zack Ryder character he had in WWE in a parody video.

Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to post a video alongside Steph De Lander in which they announced themselves as the President and Vice President of Independent Wrestling, respectively. They mentioned the changes they wanted to make.

"My fellow Americans and Australians, we’d like to take this time to address this great independent wrestling nation. As President (And Vice President) of the independent wrestling scene, we have some changes we’d like to make. (No more hot dogs and handshakes). No more changing in back alleys. (No more Spirit or Frontier flights). No more BYOW, bring your own water. Give us some water. We need to hydrate." [From 0:01 to 0:27]

He criticized the promotions for not providing good transportation for the wrestlers.

"No more sending these little minion jabronis to pick us up from the airport in these cars that are disgusting, and the air conditioner doesn’t work, and there’s f**king crumbs and fast food bags all over the place," said Cardona. [From 0:27 to 0:36]

They mentioned some more changes they wanted to make in Independent Wrestling. You can check out the video below:

Matt Cardona's career after WWE

Matt Cardona's career in WWE lasted from 2005 to 2020. After leaving the company, he made several appearances in AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, the National Wrestling Alliance and, most notably, GCW.

The former United States Champion quickly made a name for himself when he won the GCW World Championship at Homecoming Night One by defeating Nick Cage in the main event. He recently defended the HOG Heavyweight Championship against Carlito.

Although fans want Cardona back in the Stamford-based promotion, he is enjoying his time outside the company. Only time will tell if he makes a comeback or not.

