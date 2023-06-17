Top name rumored to be in talks with WWE has title taken away after controversial finish

Former WWE Superstars are working all around the industry and competing for top championships. Friday night, Carlito challenged Matt Cardona for the HOG World Heavyweight Championship in a marquee match.

Cardona and Carlito both worked in WWE for several years before parting ways with the company. The former won the HOG World Heavyweight Championship from Jacob Fatu at HOG Beware The Fury on May 19, 2023.

Last night’s match saw Carlito win the title from Matt Cardona before the referee disqualified him and took the title back. The HOG Heavyweight Champion then took to Twitter to react to the video of the controversial finish:

"By any means necessary!"

The controversial finish, thanks to the involvement of the original referee, who was likely taken down during the contest, allowed Matt Cardona to retain his title. He will probably hold it longer to help House of Glory Wrestling get more viewership.

The finish could allow the former United States Champion to return to the company without worrying about holding any other promotion's title.

Carlito is rumored to be in talks with WWE for another run

The Caribbean Cool star made a surprise appearance at Backlash in Puerto Rico to help Bad Bunny in his match against Damian Priest. The reaction to his appearance was overwhelming, and fans are still behind the former United States Champion.

Previously, Dave Meltzer had spoken about WWE’s interest in Carlito. Triple H has been looking to hire some new stars lately, and he has brought stars of yesterday to entertain fans.

According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Carlito has missed out on a set of dates outside WWE that he was set to appear in. He was pulled from a show in Lexington. The report also confirmed that the 44-year-old is in talks with the company to re-sign.

Triple H and his men could look to grow Latino World Order (LWO) by bringing in Carlito. The faction consists of Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Carlito came out in an LWO t-shirt at Backlash and became an honorary member of the faction. He has the experience and the star power to help the faction get bigger and better.

