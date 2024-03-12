4-time champion needs to return after 3 years at WrestleMania 40 during Jey Uso vs Jimmy Uso

WrestleMania 40 is seemingly on its way to getting another high-profile match added to its card with the possibility of Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso clashing at this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. Already fans are anticipating this massive showdown since Jimmy Uso cost the former Right Hand Man at SummerSlam 2023.

Moreover, in the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey issued a challenge to his Samoan brother for having a first-ever clash at WrestleMania 40. Amid this, some fans believe that the four-time champion Rikishi might make his return after 3 years during this Samoan match at WrestleMania.

For those unaware, Rikishi is a 2x World Tag Team Championship, 1x Intercontinental Champion, and a 1x RAW Tag Team Championship. The Bloodline star last made his presence in the Stamford-based Promotion at Survivor Series 2020 during the emotional retirement ceremony of the Undertaker.

The reason behind the rationale of Rikishi's arrival at the Showcase of Immortals during this match is due to the real-life blood relation between these three. Rikishi being the father of Jey and Jimmy might try to intervene in this match to sort things by considering it as a family issue.

The presence of Rikishi during this match at WrestleMania 40 will indeed be another extra layer to the whole rivalry of these Samoan twins.

What is the latest addition to the card of WrestleMania 40

After the conclusion of the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, the company affirmed the latest addition to the card of the Grandest Stage of Them All after Sami Zayn emerged as the victor in the Gauntlet match.

For those who might not know, Sami Zayn wrestled in a significant Gauntlet match with the winner clashing against Gunther in an Intercontinental title bout at the Shows of the Shows. Zayn picked up the victory after defeating Chad Gable in the concluding match.

Just after this, the Stamford-based Promotion confirmed that now the 39-year-old star will compete against the Ring General at WrestleMania 40 in the IC title bout. Already Zayn and the Imperium Leader have a lot of history stored from the past which makes their clash at Mania this year a must-see showdown.

The last time Zayn and Gunther wrestled on television was on June 26, 2023, during an episode of the Red brand. The match ended with the IC Champion securing the triumph after Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci intervened in the match.