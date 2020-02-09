4-Time Champion reacts to Daniel Bryan's gruesome actions from SmackDown Live, says he didn't have to do it

Daniel Bryan (Image Courtesy: Whatculture)

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan showcased his in-ring brutality, as he defeated Heath Slater in dominant fashion and choked out the former WWE SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion in the process.

Reacting to his loss from SmackDown Live, Slater took to his official Instagram and claimed that he didn't mean to do the wrong thing and also added that Daniel Bryan didn't have to go so tough on him.

Heath Slater reacts to loss from SmackDown Live

Since being drafted to the SmackDown Live brand, Heath Slater hasn't been a vital part of the Blue brand and in all honesty, the inaugural SmackDown Live Tag Team Champion has barely gotten any TV time, as well.

Slater, who on this week's edition of SmackDown Live, competed in a singles match against former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Having suffered a recent Universal Championship loss to 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, Bryan was certainly in no mood for fun and games, as he got the job done with ease against Slater and defeated the latter within the first few minutes of the match.

With Bryan displaying all sorts of emotions in his victory over Slater from SmackDown Live, the latter has now taken to Instagram in order to send a message to the former WWE Champion, as he posted the following saying that Bryan didn't have to justify his actions from SD Live this week.

What's next for Daniel Bryan?

With Daniel Bryan failing to win the WWE Universal Championship from Bray Wyatt, it remains to be seen what's next for the former leader of 'The Yes Movement'. However, this type of intensity from Bryan's character is certainly worth taking note of.