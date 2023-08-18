4-time Champion could return to WWE after six months to aid Edge tonight on SmackDown

Edge takes on Sheamus tonight on WWE SmackDown in what is set to be the final match on his current contract. The Rated R Superstar is rumored to be heading towards retirement and if this is his final match then it's easy to assume his wife will be in attendance for the event.

Beth Phoenix has unfinished business with Rhea Ripley which could set up a match if The Judgment Day are in the arena tonight. Despite Edge's former stablemates currently being on RAW, WWE fans have been pushing for a long overdue singles match between the two women.

Phoenix recently noted that her bags were packed and referee Jessika Carr commented that she would hug her when she saw her, giving the impression that Phoenix will be in attendance for tonight's show.

The 2017 Hall of Famer has backed her husband up several times since his return and since The Brawling Brutes could be at ringside for tonight's match, it would make perfect sense for Phoenix to be there to provide backup for her husband.

Beth Phoenix is yet to have a WWE retirement match

Beth Phoenix walked away from WWE more than a decade ago. She has since gotten married and welcomed two children into the world. Despite leaving the company and entering the Hall of Fame, the former Champion has returned several times and has already set up what would be an immense retirement match between herself and Rhea Ripley.

Ripley is currently unmatched on the RAW Women's Division and Phoenix does hold a victory over Rhea Ripley after she helped her husband to victory at Elimination Chamber back in February. The match also included Finn Balor and is one of the only losses that The Eradicator has suffered in the past year.

Do you think Beth Phoenix will make her return tonight on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here