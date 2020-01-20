4-time Tag Team Champion confirms he's returning to WWE after 13 years

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News Published Jan 20, 2020

Jan 20, 2020 IST SHARE

Rob Conway (left), Sylvain Grenier (Right) - La Résistance

During a recent interview with TVASports.ca, 4-time World Tag Team Champion Sylvain Grenier confirmed that he has re-signed with the company as a backstage agent.

Grenier appeared for the WWE from 2003 right until his departure in 2007. He made sporadic appearances before forming the La Résistance tag team with Rene Dupree. He won the Tag Team titles on four occasions during his time in the company, once with Dupree and thrice with Rob Conway, who was later added to the team.

After leaving WWE, Grenier wrestled for Impact Wrestling before turning towards the vast independent circuit.

The 42-year-old Canadian revealed that he has already begun his training for his new backstage agent role and was at the WWE Live Event in Lexington, Kentucky last Monday.

Once the training is complete, he will be assigned to either RAW and SmackDown. His work schedule will include being at weekly TV shows and all the PPVs and house show tours.

"For the moment, I'm in training. But eventually, I will be assigned to the red team or the blue team, RAW or SmackDown. I'm going to do a TV show a week, every PPV and once a month, I'm going to tour house shows."

Grenier also explained how he ended up returning to the company. The former Tag Team Champion met WWE's Executive Vice-President for TV Content, Kevin Dunn when they were in Montreal last April.

Advertisement

One thing led to another and he was told the promotion were actively scouting for backstage agents. He was also invited to the SmackDown premiere on FOX and spoke with officials before both parties came to an official agreement.

"When WWE came to Montreal in April 2019, I went to meet Kevin Dunn to ask him for pictures of the time I won the team titles at the Bell Center. I needed it for the intro to my new fitness TV show. We started talking about things and others and he told me that the company was looking for agents.

"I had just had a child, I was working on my show, I didn't want to end up on the road as much as before. But he told me that things had changed. The company then invited me to the premiere of SmackDown on FOX in Los Angeles and a few exchanges later, we had an agreement."

We at Sportskeeda would like to wish Grenier all the very best as he begins another chapter in the WWE.