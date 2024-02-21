4-time World Champion to leave WWE and join AEW due to frustrations regarding Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

A former WWE World Champion has been absent from in-ring competition for the past six months.

The champion in question is Sheamus. His most recent appearance in the wrestling ring was against Edge in Edge's farewell match with the promotion.

The four-time WWE World Champion's contract is set to expire in a few months, prompting rumors about his likely exit from the company. Given his current discontent with his booking frustrations regarding Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, he may decide not to extend his contract and pursue a career with AEW.

The Celtic Warrior recently took to Twitter to inquire if anyone was longing for five-star matches. In response, a fan expressed a preference for storytelling over exceptional matches, prompting Sheamus to suggest that the fan should watch soap operas instead.

The tweet sparked speculation among fans, connecting the 45-year-old wrestler to AEW, a promotion known for its emphasis on high-quality matches. Furthermore, his contract situation has prompted conversations within the wrestling community regarding his plans. Given his outspokenness regarding certain aspects of his WWE career and dissatisfaction with the booking of The Tribal Chief over other talent, there is suspicion that The Celtic Warrior's affiliation with the Stamford-based promotion may be coming to an end.

However, the post could also be an indication that he is returning to the company in time for WrestleMania 40. The wrestling industry is left to wonder whether the former World Champion will return to WWE or go to another promotion. The direction he will choose is unknown, as it is still merely a matter of speculation. Let's wait and watch.

Sheamus was unhappy with WWE extending The Bloodline's segment on the July 7th, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion for four years. Sheamus putting him over during his time in the League of Nations in 2015 was also a contributing factor to the star Reings is today.

During an interview with MailOnline's Alex McCarthy and Luke Power, Sheamus stated that Reigns and his Bloodline faction received a considerable amount of storyline prominence, increasing Reigns' reputation as a top name:

"Obviously there's the luxury of getting all the storyline time and everything. I feel like he’s made the most of the opportunity he’s had, but I feel like there’s guys on the roster begging for that amount of time to tell their own stories and that’s one of the only things that’s going. The rest of the roster needs story time too."

He added:

"With MSG a couple of weeks ago, they went 20 minutes over. So me and Theory had two segs which turned into three small segs on the floor, you know? So that's tough as well to go out and do that. It's benefited him a lot and (Paul) Heyman and the story they have to tell, all within that family and stuff. " [H/T: DailyMail]

The dissatisfaction about his booking is understandable, and it is unclear at this time whether Sheamus will finally opt to resign or whether he will leave WWE.

