4-time World Champion to make a blockbuster return and confront Rusev on WWE RAW? Exploring the potential

Ever since returning to WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania, Rusev has been unhinged. He has vowed to turn the red brand into a breeding ground of chaos, and his first victim was none other than Otis. The 39-year-old is set to compete against the Alpha Academy member on tonight's RAW. It is expected to be a one-sided affair with the former AEW star wreaking havoc on his opponent.

Just when his carnage could be at its peak, Sheamus could make a thunderous return and confront The Bulgarian Brute on RAW. The four-time world champion has been away from television for quite some time. Now that WWE is in post-WrestleMania season, it appears to be the perfect time to bring the veteran back on the show.

There is a high chance that Rusev could continue his assault on Otis even after winning the match. He intends to make a statement and put the entire roster on notice. However, Sheamus could come to the aid of The Alpha Academy member. He could stand right in front of the former AEW TNT Champion, both men staring at each other with sheer hostility.

This could soon devolve into a wild brawl with both superstars tearing each other apart. Such an event could pave the way for a full-fledged feud between The Celtic Warrior and The Bulgarian Brute on Monday Night RAW. While Rusev needs a legitimate challenger, Sheamus is in need of a good feud. Hence, it will benefit both stars by putting them in the spotlight.

However, this is entirely speculation as of now. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the returning superstar.

WWE put Rusev in the Intercontinental Championship picture on RAW soon?

Rusev has been on a mission to reclaim his lost throne and stand at the top of the Stamford-based promotion once again. And for that, he would have to win a championship. With the 39-year-old on the RAW roster, the Intercontinental Championship seems to be the only viable option.

However, the chances of WWE putting him in the title picture at this point seem low. The Bulgarian Brute has recently returned, and the creative team is likely to put him in some great feuds to accentuate his character. Rushing him into the championship scene may look redundant.

Besides, the Intercontinental Championship picture has been quite crowded of late with deserving talents like Ludwig Kaiser, Sheamus, Penta, and Finn Balor already chasing it. So, it does not look like the company will give Rusev that opportunity before the stars already in line.

However, it all depends on what Triple H has in store for The Bulgarian Brute. The upcoming episodes of RAW will provide much clarity on his upcoming direction.

