4-time WWE champion to finally return after 5 years and be forced to join The Bloodline by The Rock? Possibility explored

The Rock officially announced himself as a member of the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline on SmackDown last week. The Brahma Bull made it clear at the WrestleMania Kickoff that he stands with The Tribal Chief and will not tolerate anyone speaking against their Bloodline.

The faction which had lost its footing after Sami Zayn and Jey Uso left has regained momentum with the former WWE Champion joining its ranks. However, the faction could be looking to add more members and with The Rock in the fold, he could force an old ally to join the group.

The Rock has had a storied past with another real-life member of The Bloodline - Rikishi. The two men go a long way back to the Attitude Era. Not just that, Rikishi is the father of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa who are still part of the faction. The Brahma Bull could force Rikishi to return after 5 years and play his part in the upliftment of the Bloodline instead of watching from the sidelines.

Rikishi might be in two minds considering things aren't going smoothly between Jimmy and Jey Uso. However, he would be forced to side with Jimmy Uso by The Great One after ensuring that he swears allegiance to The Bloodline.

Rikishi's reaction to The Rock joining The Bloodline

At the WrestleMania press event, The Great One joined forces with Reigns after a chaotic brawl involving Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Following this, Triple H confirmed the WrestleMania XL rematch between Rhodes and Reigns. Rikishi Fatu sent a cryptic message on X following:

"YOU #RikishiRides," wrote the legend

The former 4-time champion in WWE has been following the developments in the Bloodline very closely on social media. The fans have been interested in his views, and WrestleMania seems like the perfect time for him to make a return after he was last seen on RAW in 2019.

