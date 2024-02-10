Rikishi sends a cryptic two-word message after The Rock and Roman Reigns' controversial actions

WWE legend Rikishi took to social media to send a two-word message after The Rock and Roman Reigns generated headlines at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event.

During the WrestleMania press event, The Rock aligned himself with Reigns after engaging in a wild brawl with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Shortly afterward, Triple H confirmed the rematch between Rhodes and Reigns, which is now set for WrestleMania XL.

Taking to Twitter/X, Rikishi reacted to the actions of his fellow Anoa'i family members with a cryptic message.

"YOU #RikishiRides," wrote Rikishi.

Check out Rikishi's tweet:

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes opened up about his WrestleMania 39 loss to Roman Reigns

Last year at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Speaking in an interview with My Mom’s Basement, Rhodes stated how he felt after losing to Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals. He said:

"I was just sitting there [in the ring] with my hands draped across my knees and you can see me telling myself, I verbally told myself to get up. And the only thing I learned from being in a WrestleMania main event, I know everybody was like, 'Oh my gosh, WrestleMania main event,' 'hardest match to get into,' 'Oh, your dad never did that,' all that stuff."

Expand Tweet

Rhodes added:

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Cody Rhodes will aim to end Roman Reigns' historic title run and make sure that history doesn't repeat itself at WrestleMania 40.

What are your thoughts on Rikishi's message after the WrestleMania XL press event? Sound off in the comments section.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE