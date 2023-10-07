4-time WWE Champion to finally return and assault Rhea Ripley at Fastlane? Exploring the potential

Rhea Ripley has been in the main event of RAW and SmackDown leading up to WWE Fastlane 2023. Could a male star finally return and teach her a lesson? The superstar in question is none other than the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of SmackDown before WWE Fastlane 2023, Rhea Ripley met with Paul Heyman, discussing The Bloodline and The Judgment Day working together. The Wiseman agreed, and the two factions gathered in an attempt to take on Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in the main event. However, the event went off the air with the babyface side on top.

During her interaction with Heyman, Mami told him to acknowledge her, subliminally pointing out that she's The Tribal Chief around, not Roman Reigns. That could seemingly lead to the Head of the Table's surprise return at the upcoming Premium Live Event to settle some business with The Eradicator of The Judgment Day.

Expand Tweet

While most fans believe only someone like Randy Orton could finally teach Rhea a lesson, Roman Reigns is the top heel on the main roster and might not hesitate to assault Mami if she continues to claim herself as The Tribal Chief. He could return after The Judgment Day's battle with Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles to assault the group with aid from Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to make a statement.

The heat could lead to The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline in an ultimate battle for supremacy at Crown Jewel or Survivor Series 2023. This is just a speculation, and nothing is confirmed yet. Fans would be amazed if something like this materializes at Fastlane 2023.

Roman Reigns could address his Rhea Ripley problem on SmackDown after WWE Fastlane 2023

While Roman Reigns' return at WWE Fastlane 2023 is just a speculation for now, he will certainly return to SmackDown next week, as officially announced by the promotion.

Expand Tweet

While the Head of the Table will expectedly address Jimmy Uso, John Cena, and LA Knight, he could also take a moment to address Rhea Ripley, who recently threatened Paul Heyman. He could publically state that he is the only Tribal Chief around, and anyone having a potential problem with that could confront him.

That could later lead to The Judgment Day appearing on the blue brand to build things up against The Bloodline leading up to Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think Roman Reigns will assault Rhea Ripley if needed? Let us know in the comments section below.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.