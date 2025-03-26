4-time WWE champion to miss WrestleMania due to injury after being attacked by Randy Orton? Exploring the possibility 

There is no doubt that Randy Orton is one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE. Throughout his career, The Viper has showcased his ruthless nature, unleashing mayhem on opponents. He is currently involved in a heated feud with Kevin Owens as they are set to clash at WrestleMania 41. But before that, Orton might destroy a four-time champion on SmackDown.

The Legend Killer might launch a merciless attack on Carmelo Hayes and injure the latter ahead of 'Mania. A few weeks ago, the former NXT Champion lost to Randy Orton in a match after which Hayes disrespected the latter. Well, The Viper immediately responded with an RKO. He even attempted to deliver a vicious Punt Kick only for Owens to prevent it.

This week on SmackDown, Orton might call out the former NXT Champion for a match on the show to settle their unfinished business. But things could get ugly real quick, with The Apex Predator hitting a bunch of RKOs. However, that may not satisfy his hunger. Randy Orton could become unhinged and finally hit Melo with a Punt Kick, something that he could not do earlier.

The Punt is one of the deadliest moves in WWE history and if The Viper executes it on the 30-year-old star, the latter could get hospitalized. It could force Carmelo Hayes to miss this year's WrestleMania. It is no secret that Orton has made a career of intimidating his foes, especially before their matches. Taking out Melo would serve as a brutal message to Kevin Owens ahead of their showdown.

Carmelo Hayes has no active ongoing stories on The Road to WrestleMania. Therefore, his absence from The Show of Shows would not make any major impact. However, this is entirely a speculative angle. The fans need to tune in to find out how the story progresses.

Randy Orton to add a stipulation to his match with Kevin Owens?

The tension between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens has been boiling at its peak. Since his return, The Apex Predator has been burning with a desire for payback, and why not? After all, The Prizefighter was responsible for taking him out for almost four months.

To make things even more violent and personal, Orton could add a stipulation in his match with KO at WrestleMania. The Legend Killer could reveal that he plans to end Owens' career at The Grandest Stage of Them All. A standard match could end in a DQ or a count-out, which Randy Orton might not want.

So, he could very well add a stipulation like Last Man Standing to end Kevin Owens in the most violent way possible. Such a match could indeed be a perfect way to end their months-long feud. Besides, a stipulation-based match often adds grandeur to a big stage like WrestleMania.

Therefore, there is a high possibility that The Viper could demand Nick Aldis to raise the stakes for his match with KO at 'Mania. Only time will tell what Triple H has in store for the epic battle between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows.

