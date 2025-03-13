  • home icon
  "A legend that he can't kill" - 30-year-old WWE star sends a bold message to Randy Orton ahead of SmackDown match

"A legend that he can't kill" - 30-year-old WWE star sends a bold message to Randy Orton ahead of SmackDown match

By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 13, 2025 02:38 GMT
Randy Orton is The Viper (Image via WWE.com)
Randy Orton is The Viper (Image via WWE.com)

A WWE SmackDown star recently took to social media to send a bold message to Randy Orton. Carmelo Hayes will face The Viper on the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The match was set up after what happened during a backstage segment last week. Hayes was in Nick Aldis' office with his new partner, The Miz, and he was talking about Cody Rhodes rejecting The Rock's proposal. He said if The Final Boss came to him, he would've done what John Cena did. Carmelo then mentioned guys like Randy coming off the couch after four months of playing Fortnite and hating. Orton showed up and said he was playing Elden Ring. This led to Aldis setting up a match between the two stars.

Ahead of the match, which will take place in Barcelona, Spain, Carmelo Hayes posted on X that he's a legend Orton can't kill.

"A legend that he can’t kill. #SmackDown," claimed Hayes.

You can check out the tweet below:

Triple H believes Randy Orton is still in the "prime of his career" after Elimination Chamber return

The Apex Predator made a surprise return to WWE at Elimination Chamber after Kevin Owens' match against Sami Zayn. He attacked KO, the man who put him on the shelf for months.

Triple H spoke highly about the former WWE Champion after the event and how it is to have him ready for WrestleMania.

"Of course, Randy Orton coming back [at Elimination Chamber]. When you have a star the caliber of Randy Orton, and an icon and just a legend like that, that is still sort of in the prime of his career and you're able to get him back and get him rolling in a meaningful way headed into WrestleMania, that's just incredible," he said.
The Viper is expected to face Kevin Owens at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The two stars have been feuding for a while now.

Edited by Angana Roy
