  • 4-time WWE champion to return after 2 years to exact revenge on Trish Stratus at Evolution? Exploring major swerve

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jul 09, 2025 13:08 GMT
Trish Stratus has some enemies (image via WWE)
Trish Stratus is challenging for her first Women's Championship in almost two decades at WWE Evolution this weekend. However, it seems that someone could be out for revenge against the Hall of Famer.

Stratus and Tiffany Stratton have struck up a friendship in recent months that has allowed the legend to step into a title match. While the bout seems to be promising, one former star has some unfinished business with the Canadian star, and that's her real-life friend, Lita.

It's a shock that Lita's name hasn't been mentioned in the buildup to Evolution. This could be because she might be planning a surprise attack on Stratus, who took her out backstage in April 2023 so that she could cost Becky Lynch the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lita hasn't been seen since the attack, but Stratus did reveal that she was the one who assaulted her, and then the story was seemingly dropped. Now that Stratus is in a position where she could lose something, the four-time Women's Champion could be ready to strike.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Will Trish Stratus turn heel at WWE Evolution?

Trish Stratus has worked as a face and a heel over the past few years, but is currently seen as a fan favorite. The Hall of Famer was handed the Women's Championship match last week on SmackDown, and she accepted it because she wants to win a title in front of her children.

Stratus was a heel when she attacked Lita, and many fans have probably forgotten her run with Zoey Stark, which ended with her loss to Becky Lynch. Moreover, Stark took her out with a Z360 after the contest.

It could all come full circle this weekend, and a show of this magnitude deserves to be part of Lita's legacy as well. Hopefully, this match was put together to allow Lita to return and exact the revenge she deserves on Trish Stratus since she has been waiting on the sidelines for more than two years. An altercation with The Extreme Diva could lead to Stratus' heel turn, but nothing is confirmed.

Edited by Pratik Singh
