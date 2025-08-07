4-time WWE champion to return and attack Jade Cargill on SmackDown after SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

Jade Cargill suffered a heartbreaking loss at SummerSlam against Tiffany Stratton, failing to win the WWE Women's Championship. The Storm was on a red-hot momentum following the Queen of the Ring tournament, and her defeat came as a shocker to the fans. However, it may not be the end of her misery, as a familiar foe from her past could return this week.

Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax may lay out an attack on Jade Cargill this week on SmackDown. The Irresistible Force has been away from the blue brand for quite some time. She has been making appearances in NXT lately. With SummerSlam in the rearview mirror, Nia Jax could finally make her return to SmackDown and start a feud with Big Jade.

The two stars have not been on good terms for the past year. They faced each other in the ring multiple times, in which Jade Cargill mostly dominated. However, Jax and Cargill are yet to be involved in a full-fledged feud in WWE. Now that both superstars need a fresh start to rebuild momentum, Triple H could book this feud on SmackDown, stretching it to Clash in Paris.

Nia Jax has done an incredible job as a top heel in the women's division, while WWE appears to be building Big Jade as a top babyface. A feud between the two could significantly elevate their characters, adding layers to their rivalry. Also, it could breathe fresh life into the SmackDown women's division after months of repetitive storylines.

Nia Jax is a two-time WWE Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion. There is a strong possibility that she could take out Cargill this week on SmackDown. However, this is nothing but speculation at this point.

Jade Cargill to remain away from the WWE Women's Title picture for a while?

Jade Cargill's unexpected SummerSlam defeat has raised questions about her future in WWE. While many expected that The Storm would clinch her first singles gold at The Biggest Party of the Summer, Triple H had some other plans. WWE may keep the 33-year-old away from the title picture for now.

Cargill has yet to establish herself as a top babyface. During her feud with Stratton, the WWE Universe has mostly rallied behind The Buff Barbie. There have been instances when Big Jade received boos. If she had dethroned Tiffany Stratton, fans could have turned on her instantly.

WWE cannot afford such a mishap, especially when they are building Jade Cargill as a top babyface. Therefore, the company may decide to keep her away from the title picture for a while. In the meantime, Triple H might put The Storm in some mid-card feuds regularly to rebuild the former AEW star's momentum.

Such a build would help her character connect with fans, something she currently lacks. There is a high possibility that Cargill may win the women's title at a big stage like WrestleMania 42. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for her.

