4-time WWE Champion to reunite with Braun Strowman after 7 years to take down Bloodline? Possible reunion explored

Braun Strowman is currently involved in a feud with the new Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. During the latest edition of the blue brand, Strowman clashed with Solo Sikoa, which ended up in a heated altercation with Jacob Fatu. With The Monster Among Men seemingly having a numbers disadvantage against the Bloodline, he may need someone to tackle the villainous faction.

Ad

This raises the assumption that four-time WWE Champion Roman Reigns could reunite with Braun Strowman after almost seven years to take down the Bloodline. The OTC reclaimed his throne from Solo Sikoa on the RAW Netflix debut show and became the real holder of Ula Fala.

Since then, Reigns hasn't been involved in a proper rivalry with the Bloodline, but he is expected to feud with Seth Rollins and CM Punk and have a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. However, as the OTC is a SmackDown star, WWE may involve him in dual feuds. Whenever Braun is outnumbered by the new Bloodline, the former Undisputed Champion could come to the rescue for Strowman.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

The angle makes sense since the rivalry between Reigns and Sikoa's Bloodline remains endless and has yet to find proper closure. This is particularly between Jacob Fatu and Roman. Back in 2018, there were various instances where Reigns and Braun teamed up, but it all ended when The Monster of all Monsters turned on the Big Dog.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline develops in the coming weeks. Also, it remains to be seen whether WWE will incorporate Roman Reigns into this Strowman and Bloodline rivalry on SmackDown.

Ad

Braun Strowman could clash with a major Bloodline member at WWE WrestleMania 41

This year's WrestleMania is just around the corner. The world title matches are already set for The Showcase of the Immortals, but one match that might soon be added to the card could be Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu.

At Saturday Night's Main Event 2025, both monsters clashed but resulted in a disqualification victory for Braun. In a post-match assault, The Samoan Werewolf destroyed Strowman and showed his real power to the WWE Universe.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Given the recent tension between Strowman and Fatu, it is clear that a showdown between them is anticipated to happen at WrestleMania 41. This match would also serve as a great opportunity for the former Universal Champion to seek revenge on the Bloodline member for his previous assault on him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback