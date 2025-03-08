5 Things WWE subtly told us on Smackdown after Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber came to an end with LA Knight defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to become the new US Champion. Besides this, Naomi and Bianca Belair's emotional segment was also a major highlight of the latest show.

In this article, we will discuss five things WWE subtly told us on SmackDown post the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

#5. John Cena's victory at WrestleMania 41 isn't guaranteed

The heel turn of John Cena has led to the belief that The Franchise Player dethroning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 is an assured thing. However, the emphatic promo from The American Nightmare on the latest SmackDown subtly told us that Rhodes wasn't a pushover. It's evident he also stands a firm chance to retain his Undisputed WWE Title.

Cody was getting a massive babyface reaction from the live crowd, which shows that the crowd is completely behind him against evil John Cena at 'Mania. So, the Undisputed WWE Title match at The Show of Shows remains as unpredictable as ever, seeing how Rhodes might also retain his title and defeat Cena despite his big heel turn.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura might be missing WrestleMania 41

The King of Strong Styles is no longer the United States Champion, and the unexpected title loss just before 'Mania indicates that Nakamura could even miss out on WrestleMania 41. Many fans have suggested that Shinsuke had a boring title reign, and nothing special happened when he was the US Champion.

This subtly shows that WWE has no real plans for him, and the title loss eventually indicates that he might be missing 'Mania 41.

#3. Bianca Belair could still be in cahoots with Naomi

Naomi officially turned heel on the latest blue brand show after she revealed herself as the mystery attacker behind Jade Cargill's attack. This broke the heart of Bianca Belair, but The Glow stated that she did everything for herself and The EST. Even after one of the biggest betrayals, the duo didn't engage in any sort of physical altercation, Bianca just walked away in shock.

This subtly implies that Bianca could still be in cahoots with Naomi, which could be disclosed down the line. An angle like this allows WWE to plant seeds for a Bianca vs. Jade showdown in the future.

#2. A tag-title four-way match could be part of the WrestleMania 41 card

Pretty Deadly emerged as the new No. 1 Contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the latest episode of SmackDown. They defeated Motor City Machine Guns and Los Garza, but despite this, it's possible that WWE could be heading towards a multi-tag team title match at 'Mania.

However, it is yet to be confirmed when Pretty Deadly will get their title shot. It subtly shows that the company could have other plans for the tag team division at WrestleMania, increasing the chances for a multi-tag team title match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#1. Seeds were planted for a face Randy Orton vs. heel John Cena match this year

Randy Orton put Kevin Owens on notice during his promo tonight. Amid this, he also addressed John Cena's heel turn and mocked The Franchise Player. The Legend Killer stated that since he started in this business, Cena has always been on the top, but now, he was just a bottom for The Rock.

Taking shots at the 16 x world champion indicates that Triple H is planning to have Orton and Cena cross paths before Cena hangs up his boots at the end of the year. This also subtly confirms that fans could witness one more showdown between these two legends before Cena's retirement.

