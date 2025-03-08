Triple H may have subtly confirmed WWE has no plans for legendary star at WrestleMania 41

The regime of Triple H is moving toward WrestleMania 41 at full pace. WWE SmackDown after Elimination Chamber witnessed major development in the storyline and planted seeds for Mania showdowns this year. Besides this, the show ended with a title change when LA Knight defeated Shinsuke Nakamura as the United States Champion.

However, this title shift may have subtly confirmed that Triple H has no plans for the King of Strong Styles for this year's Shows of the Shows.

Shinsuke Nakamura may be written off from television after losing the title

The title loss just before WrestleMania seemingly indicates that WWE may intend to remove Nakamura from television following this loss. Previously, we have seen that when a champion suffers a title loss just before a PLE, he usually misses that event.

So, a similar situation could unfold for Nakamura, and this title loss may result in his being written off from TV and eventually missing WrestleMania 41.

No clear plans for Shinsuke Nakamura since becoming champion

Since the Japanese star became the United States Champion, WWE has had no clear direction for him. Nakamura is just booked in random feuds and matches and has no proper storyline or feud against a particular star.

This hints that Triple H has no real plans for him despite making him a champion, and the title loss now escalates the chances of him missing WrestleMania 41.

If the Stamford-based promotion had some big plans for Shinsuke, they could have at least booked him as champion for Mania. Further, at the Grandest Stage of Them All, he should have dropped the title against LA Knight rather than during the recent SmackDown.

Triple H has given Nakamura one of the worst US Title reigns in recent times

Another thing that subtly shows that Triple H has no plans for Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 41 is looking at the title reign the King of Strong had. Even many fans on the internet marked it as one of the worst US title reigns in the company in recent times.

The legendary star's title reign lasted 97 days, but nothing feels memorable or special about it. Even Nakamura was booked way better before becoming the US Champion. So, Triple H's booking pattern for the Japanese star seemingly suggests that WWE has no real plans for Nakamura at WrestleMania 41.

Instead, they could write him off from television after the title loss and then book his return post-WrestleMania.

