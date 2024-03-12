4 times John Cena appeared without clothing outside WWE

John Cena is a 16-time WWE World Champion. He is a best-selling author, platinum-selling rapper, and bankable Hollywood star whose movies have grossed over $5 billion at the box office. For many, he's the greatest sports entertainer of all time and a beloved figure.

However, The Cenation Leader has progressively leaned into what many consider his "weird" side, especially as he grows into a comedy powerhouse in Tinseltown. As a result, the former WWE Champion has done plenty of "non-PG" things, especially since he left the marquee role in the TKO-owned company. These antics have split fans down the middle, with some seeing the funny side and others showing disappointment.

Cena's latest polarizing appearance came at the 96th Academy Awards. The former world champion walked onto the stage completely naked, wearing just a pair of Birkenstocks, with an envelope containing the name of the winner (Best Costume Design Award) covering his private parts. However, this is not the first time he has made a public appearance naked.

Here are four instances where John Cena appeared in front of the camera without any clothing, including the latest one:

#4. John Cena presents the Best Costume Design award at the 96th Academy Awards in his birthday costume

The 96th Academy Awards were presented by seasoned host Jimmy Kimmel who was making his fourth appearance in the role. When the Best Costume Design category came up, Kimmel reminded everyone of a crazy moment when a nude man ran across the stage half a century ago.

John Cena then appeared on the scene. The former champion performed a brief skit with the host, which ended with him addressing the live audience while wearing just a pair of Birkenstocks with an envelope covering his private parts.

A pre-recorded reel of nominees ran as the stage lights went down, and a crew rushed on stage to dress the WWE legend in a curtain-like outfit. After presenting the award, Cena exited the stage, leaving the world busy discussing his controversial appearance.

#3. John Cena and Nikki Bella strip it all away to "thank their YouTube followers"

Expand Tweet

The year was 2017. WWE power couple John Cena and Nikki Bella had just been engaged in fairytale fashion at WrestleMania 33. They were an item on the company's central programming and Total Divas and Total Bellas. The couple also created content for The Bella Twins YouTube channel, and this is where our next entry comes from.

When the YouTube channel hit the 500,000 subscriber milestone, the cast decided to do something memorable to thank their fans. Out of all the ideas they could come up with, The Champ and The Fearless One settled on doing a nude comedy skit. Like the Oscars incident, however, they couldn't leave it all bare, with their sensitive parts blurred out to meet YouTube guidelines.

#2 & 1. John Cena does nude scenes in the movie Trainwreck and TV show Peacemaker

Expand Tweet

Trainwreck was one of the most important movies in John Cena's Hollywood career. The Face That Runs The Place had not found much success in Tinseltown since his turn in The Marine, almost giving up on the movie business. It wasn't until his memorable roles in the Amy Schumer-led comedy and Tina Fey's Sisters that Cena began to grab a foothold on the big screen, emerging as a comedic star.

The Cenation Leader played Schumer's gym-obsessed boyfriend, Steve, in the 2015 comedy flick. The movie involved intimate scenes between the couple, where Cena left nothing for the imagination as he went full nude. Given that the film received an R-rating, there was no blurring or hiding, making it perhaps the least-clothed John Cena appearance on camera.

It's also worth noting that the 16-time world champion had a brief yet hard-to-miss intimate scene in the first episode of the hit DC Comics TV show Peacemaker. This is hardly an anomaly, with his former rival Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson performing a similar scene on the HBO show Ballers.

What are your views on John Cena's appearance at the Academy Awards? Sound off.