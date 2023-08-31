4 times real life WWE friends feuded in the ring

Over the years, WWE has witnessed several emotions and relations collide in the ring. While brothers and sisters have faced each other in matches and feuds, WrestleMania 39 last year saw Rey Mysterio beat his son Dominik Mysterio in front of a huge crowd.

Similarly, since its inception, WWE has also seen real-life friends feud inside the ring. The Stamford-based promotion is responsible for turning several friendships into rivalries, due to the feuds booked by the promotion. In this article, we will look at four occasions on which real-life friends feuded in the ring.

#4. WWE stars Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz

Back in the day, these four men were massivley responsible for delivering some high-octane tag team matches, which left the WWE Universe often stunned. Seeing them feud on several occasions, one would assume The Hardy Boyz had a severe hate relationship with Edge and Christian. However, that wasn't the case.

In fact, as per Edge, the four men would regularly go for meals and discuss their matches. While the relationship between the two teams took a turn when Lita left Matt Hardy for Edge, over the years, these superstars have worked out their differences and have a decent relationship with each other.

#3. Sasha Banks and Bayley

Over the course of their careers, it would seem Sasha Banks and Bayley have been involved in every possible storyline. The duo have been best friends, tag champions, and a lot more. However, one of the best moments in their careers came when the two locked horns against one another.

During their run in NXT, Banks and Bayley were involved in a feud that changed how women's wrestling is perceived today. The feud between the two had several emotions, which were also felt by the WWE Universe. However, through it all, Banks and Bayley continued to remain great friends outside the ring.

#2. Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Among the many iconic relationships in WWE, the one between Triple H and Shawn Michaels is probably the most well-documented. For quite a long time, The Game and Michaels have shared a great relationship, which also led to the formation of D-Generation X.

But, along with their friendly relationship, Triple H and Shawn Michales have also feuded with each other on several occasions. Over the years, they have been involved in several feuds which have left fans amazed. One such match between the two which created an impact was at SummerSlam 2002.

#1. Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero

The in-ring rivalry between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio is something well-known among the WWE Universe. Since their days at WCW, the duo have had several encounters, which captivated the attention of wrestling fans. However, outside of it, Mysterio and Guerrero shared a great relationship.

When the latter passed away unexpectedly, Mysterio was deeply affected. To this day, the 48-year-old pays tribute to Guerrero through several different acts in his memory. One of Mysterio's most recent tribute to the legend came at WrestleMania 39, where the former used a part of Guerrero's theme song during an entrance.