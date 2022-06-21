4 times Seth Rollins had Roman Reigns' number

Roman Reigns may claim that he has SMASHED everyone, but he will even admit that every bit of him wishes he comprehensively beat Seth Rollins. It is staggering that all his wins and achievements, he has never beaten him in high-stakes matchups.

Indeed, Seth Rollins has Roman Reigns' number. Ever since putting a chair on his back, The Visionary has one-upped his Shield brother multiple times. Even though The Tribal Chief has beaten him a couple of times, he has never won when he really had to.

Reigns can take pride in the fact that he is not alone in this confusing zone. Every top WWE Superstar has had that one rival that had them figured out. The Undertaker had Brock Lesnar, The Rock had 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Kevin Owens has Ezekiel/Elias (Kind Of), but you get what we are saying.

On that note, here are four times Seth Rollins showed that he had Roman Reigns figured out to a tee. We'll rank them in terms of how devastating the defeats were for The Head of the Table.

#4. The Gauntlet Match (RAW, February 19, 2018)

Rollins stunned Reigns and the fans by taking the W here

Heading into the 2018 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE announced a seven-man Gauntlet Match to have all the competitors sharp and ready. The first matchup was between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and given how Reigns was the favorite to win the Chamber match, fans expected him to take the victory.

However, Rollins had other ideas and put on one of the best performances of his career to stun Reigns. After an intense back-and-forth encounter, the finish saw The Big Dog roll The Architect up, only for him to get a taste of his own medicine and get rolled up for the shocking three count.

#3. Winning the WrestleMania 31 Triple-Threat main event match

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns waged war for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 31. The match was a tale of three parts, with Lesnar welcoming his opponent to Suplex City in the first, Reigns mounting a phenomenal comeback in the second, and Seth Rollins crashing the party in the third.

Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and made the match a triple-threat contest. He stomped on both Reigns and Lesnar, he later pinned The Big Dog, and captured the title in what Michael Cole called 'The Heist of the Century'.

The way he stole Reigns' Wrestlemania moment when he was about to win the title was simply iconic, and it is no surprise that he brings it up even today.

#2. Beating Reigns in his first match back from injury (Money in the Bank 2016)

Rollins stood tall despite the odds stacked against him

Seth Rollins suffered an ACL injury back in 2015, which put him on the sidelines for nearly a year. He was forced to relinquish the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins made his triumphant return at Extreme Rules 2016 and attacked Reigns after his title defense against AJ Styles. The following month, WWE promptly booked the Reigns vs. Rollins contest for Money in the Bank with the championship on the line in what would be Seth's first match since returning from injury. The Big Dog said before the fight that he was expecting a better architect and that he would beat him for good.

Rollins defeated Reigns, hitting hit two Pedigrees to get the pin and the win in shocking fashion. In doing so, he won his first match back from injury and defeated his Shield brother yet again, showing he indeed had his number.

#1. Getting into Reigns' head in stellar fashion (Royal Rumble 2022)

This is without doubt the most damned defeat Roman Reigns has suffered since he turned heel. A Heel versus Heel matchup rarely works, but Seth Rollins stepped in and weaved magic with his former Shield brother in the buildup to Royal Rumble 2022.

Rollins was in Reigns' head from the moment they crossed paths again. From mentioning all his previous wins over him to talking about hitting him in the back with a chair, The Revolutionary didn't hold back. He followed it up with a Shield entrance on matchday and continued his mind games the second the bell rang.

The storytelling was spectacular, the exchanges were fantastic, and The Tribal Chief quickly realized that he was dealing with a completely different Rollins. The latter snuck in one last act of defiance and forced the champion to pummell him with a steel chair and get himself disqualified.

Reigns retained the Universal Championship but also lost the war and another high-profile matchup to his nemesis.

