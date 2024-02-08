4 Times The Rock passed the torch in WWE

Ever since The Rock made his blockbuster WWE return to seemingly challenge Roman Reigns, he has been the talk of the pro-wrestling world. A huge part of the community has disapproved of his perceived hijack of Cody Rhodes' hard-earned WrestleMania rematch with The Tribal Chief, leading the hashtag #WeWantCody to trend worldwide.

Another section of the fans is on board with the two Samoan megastars facing off, as seen from the dueling #WeWantRocky hashtag, which has also trended considerably. All this discourse has called into question The Great One's intentions, with many painting him as a selfish, politicking narcissist.

However, a look back into history shows that The Brahma Bull is not shy about putting over the next generation, which is most likely what he will do for Reigns at the expense of The American Nightmare's 'Mania spot.

Thus, amidst his saga with Cody Rhodes, here are four times The Rock passed the torch to the next generation of WWE in his part-time career.

#4: Honorable Mentions: The Rock has given multiple WWE Superstars 'The Rub' in non-match segments over the years

Since The Rock moved to Hollywood and brought a close to his full-time WWE career, he has been a rare commodity on the company's programming. Due to his commitments, he hasn't always been able to return for proper matches and feuds but has often made time for one-off segments.

These usually involve The Great One confronting a heel verbally and then physically, ending with the People's Elbow and his catchphrase. Villains from Jonathan Coachman to Rusev, New Day, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, and Jinder Mahal have had this rare distinction of working with The People's Champion.

However, another group of superstars received The Brahma Bull's endorsement in these segments. Stars like Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2015, Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 31, and Becky Lynch on SmackDown's FOX premiere in 2019 have received his approval, signaling great things in their futures.

Given what they each went on to achieve, it would seem that stamp carries a great deal of weight and/or luck!

#3: The Rock and Mick Foley put over Evolution at WWE WrestleMania XX

WrestleMania XX saw The Rock compete in his last match at The Show of Shows for eight years, teaming up with Mick Foley against Evolution. The Rock 'n' Sock Connection took on Randy Orton, Ric Flair, and Batista in handicap action, putting up a valiant effort but falling short.

Despite The Great One not having competed in months, he performed well, helping Orton and Batista look good in their first match on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The People's champion did not take the pin, but he passed some of his star power to Orton and Batista on their way to Hall of Fame-worthy careers.

Apart from those two men and Ric Flair, only Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and John Cena share the distinction of beating The Great One at The Show of Shows.

#2: The Rock lost the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at Summerslam 2002

Just as The Rock took his first steps into Hollywood Superstardom, Brock Lesnar emerged as the Next Big Thing in WWE. The duo's initial full-time stints in the company only overlapped for about a year, but due to The Beast Incarnate's meteoric rise, they collided in an epic dream match.

This clash happened at Summerslam 2002, with The Great One defending the WWE Championship against Lesnar. After an excellent back-and-forth contest, the future UFC Champion prevailed, winning his first world title and solidifying himself as a main eventer in the company.

As far as passing the torch matches go, it doesn't get any better than a 30-year-old Rock crowning a 25-year-old Lesnar.

#1: The Rock passed the torch to John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 29

When The Rock returned to WWE in 2011, there was one dream opponent for him on everyone's minds above any other: John Cena. Watching arguably the greatest star of the Attitude Era battle the marquee attraction of the Ruthless Aggression and PG Eras was the dream match that came about only "Once in a Lifetime." The duo clashed at WrestleMania 28, a match The Great One shockingly won.

The Cenation Leader went through a year-long redemption arc, winning the 2013 Royal Rumble to find his way back to The Brahma Bull, who was WWE Champion.

Their WrestleMania 29 rematch ended with Cena capturing the title, finally defeating The People's Champ. The event closed with the conquered Rock raising The Cenation Leader's hand as the fireworks went off in MetLife stadium, anointing the latter into the pantheon of all-time greats.

