4 times Vince McMahon made changes to WWE segments after they had already started

Vince McMahon has been known to make impromptu changes

The majority of WWE fans will have heard stories throughout the years about Vince McMahon making drastic changes before or after matches/segments have aired.

One of the most famous examples came in the early 2000s when Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon were sent back out in front of the same SmackDown audience to cut the same promos on each other because their father was not happy with their first attempt.

In 2014, a similar thing happened when Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston were ordered to return to the ring to redo a match because Vince felt that Rollins allowed Kingston to have too much offence in their three-minute encounter.

While those incidents would obviously not have been pleasant for the individuals involved, at least they had the benefit of re-enacting their matches/segments again on episodes of a show that was pre-recorded.

In other cases, there have been instances where Superstars have been told by Vince, either by the man himself or via the referee’s headset, that they need to do something different to what was originally planned – only this time they have thousands of eyes watching them.

In this article, let’s take a look at four occasions when the WWE boss altered something during a segment after it had already started.

#4 Daniel Bryan’s jacket

The inspiration for this article comes from a 2015 interview that Daniel Bryan gave on NotSam Wrestling.

Recalling a story from Bryan’s autobiography, “Yes! My Improbable Journey to the Main Event of WrestleMania”, host Sam Roberts mentioned the time that Bryan wore a special jacket to the ring before he competed in a Street Fight against CM Punk.

From 2011-2012, the former WWE champion would often wear a black/red or white biker jacket to the ring during his entrance, but on this particular occasion his choice of attire did not please the most important person in the company.

Unhappy with how the jacket looked on television, Vince McMahon yelled through his headset to let the referee know that he hated Bryan’s jacket and he needed to take it off.

Bryan used the story in his book to give an insight into what it can be like working in televised matches, but he laughed it off during his interview with Roberts.

“I don’t know, I guess I’m just not bothered by much!”

