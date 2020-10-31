The Rock is arguably the greatest wrestler and one of the biggest draws of all time. The first third-generation wrestler in WWE history, who was at the forefront alongside Steve Austin, helped the company realize massive success during The Attitude Era.

He has since made his mark in Hollywood as one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. The People's Champ is revered by fans and wrestlers alike. He has proven to be a must-see performer each time he graces the wrestling world with a return to the ring. With the millions and millions of fans all over the world cheering The Great One on, WWE is always guaranteed an increase in the ratings whenever The Rock makes an appearance.

As popular and charismatic as The Rock is, he has faced tough audiences in the past and has received boos even at his peak. This may come as a surprise since The Rock is one of the most beloved WWE Superstars of all time. Here are four occasions when the fans surprisingly turned on The Rock.

#4. The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar - SummerSlam 2002

The Rock passed the torch to Lesnar at Summerslam 2002

The Rock and Brock Lesnar collided at SummerSlam 2002, which took place at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Lesnar challenged The Rock for the WWE Undisputed Championship after he won the 2002 King of the Ring tournament.

WWE billed the NCAA Division I All-American as "The Next Big Thing", an unstoppable beast coming into SummerSlam who posed the biggest threat to The Rock's title reign. The Rock was the ultimate babyface who fans were hoping would finally hand Lesnar his first loss in WWE.

The Rock met a chorus of “Rocky sucks” chants from the hyped-up fans who were live to witness this classic encounter. The fans in attendance jeered most of his offense while Lesnar received massive cheers. The boos directed at The Rock were probably because the fans knew he was leaving for Hollywood soon. Still, he achieved the goal of the match as The Rock fervently passed the touch to The Beast Incarnate.